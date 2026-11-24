With his white sailor hat, blue slacks, and iconic red shirt, Bob Denver's Gilligan is instantly recognizable. The lovable first mate (who did have a first name once upon a time) made his TV debut in 1964 when "Gilligan's Island" premiered on CBS. Denver played the clumsy character for three seasons until the sitcom was canceled in 1967. After that, Denver starred in a string of 1970s comedies, including "Dusty's Trail," before booking the NBC pilot "Scamps."

Filmed in 1982 and broadcast on NBC that June, "Scamps" follows Oliver Hopkins (Denver), a writer who opens a daycare center in his home after falling on hard times. He finds himself caring for nine rambunctious children — including a young Joey Lawrence — while also pursuing his writing career.

Produced and written by "Gilligan's Island" and "The Brady Bunch" creator Sherwood Schwartz and his son Lloyd J. Schwartz, "Scamps" had an impressive sitcom pedigree. Even so, NBC didn't pick it up as a series.