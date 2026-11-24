Bob Denver Almost Starred In An '80s TV Series That Was Nothing Like Gilligan's Island
With his white sailor hat, blue slacks, and iconic red shirt, Bob Denver's Gilligan is instantly recognizable. The lovable first mate (who did have a first name once upon a time) made his TV debut in 1964 when "Gilligan's Island" premiered on CBS. Denver played the clumsy character for three seasons until the sitcom was canceled in 1967. After that, Denver starred in a string of 1970s comedies, including "Dusty's Trail," before booking the NBC pilot "Scamps."
Filmed in 1982 and broadcast on NBC that June, "Scamps" follows Oliver Hopkins (Denver), a writer who opens a daycare center in his home after falling on hard times. He finds himself caring for nine rambunctious children — including a young Joey Lawrence — while also pursuing his writing career.
Produced and written by "Gilligan's Island" and "The Brady Bunch" creator Sherwood Schwartz and his son Lloyd J. Schwartz, "Scamps" had an impressive sitcom pedigree. Even so, NBC didn't pick it up as a series.
Bob Denver eventually embraced his most memorable role
After NBC passed on "Scamps," Bob Denver reprised his role as Gilligan in the animated CBS series "Gilligan's Planet." He also made an appearance as the beloved character at a 1992 Make-A-Wish Foundation fundraiser. The original sitcom found new fans through syndication in the '80s and '90s and is still loved by many viewers today.
According to his widow, Dreama Denver, Bob initially resisted being typecast, but eventually embraced Gilligan once he realized how much the character meant to fans.
"He started to realize that this wasn't just some little show in an 8 o'clock time slot," Dreama, who starred in "Scamps" alongside her husband, told Women's World. "It really meant something to people. And he started to go, 'It's not bad to have been part of something that meant this much to people.'"