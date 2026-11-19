Tolkien doubles down on the idea of death as a gift more than once. One of his best conceptual explanations comes in a draft of an unsent letter written from 1958, where the author offers a solid summary of death, describing it as "not being tied to the 'circles of the world'." He also explains what it looks like from the perspective of Men and of Elves — and that the difference matters. Elves struggle to understand death.

Here's how Tolkien says it: "Mortality, that is a short life-span having no relation to the life of Arda, is spoken of as the given nature of Men: The Elves called it the Gift of Ilúvatar (God)." While a distinctly Elvish view, this interpretation of death also influences the Human nation of Númenor due to a deep and ancient respect for the Elves and Ilúvatar throughout the island civilization's history.

In his unsent letter, Tolkien goes on to explain why something as terrible as death ends up being a gift in his world. He says, "A divine 'punishment' is also a divine 'gift', if accepted, since its object is ultimate blessing, and the supreme inventiveness of the Creator will make 'punishments' (that is changes of design) produce a good not otherwise to be attained: A 'mortal' Man has probably (an Elf would say) a higher if unrevealed destiny than a longeval one."

In other words, Ilúvatar turns death into a gift — one that can be accepted with hope at the end of a well-lived life. Of course, that isn't what happens most of the time.