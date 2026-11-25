The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 Episode 7 Recap — Sauron Hangs Out With The Balrog
There's no getting around it: "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 7 sees Sauron (Charlie Vickers) meet the Balrog (Simon Pegg). One of the most infamous creatures in Middle-earth gets some serious time in the spotlight here — certainly for longer than when he popped up to kill King Durin III (Peter Mullan) in the Season 2 finale.
The encounter at the heart of this episode is a fascinating one, even if it is slightly jarring hearing the Balrog speak for the first time. After all, it's been 20 years since audiences saw it fight Gandalf (Ian McKellen) on the big screen in "The Fellowship of the Ring." Whether you dig the new voice or not, this is clearly a very dramatic episode, as Sauron's motivations in Middle-earth finally come to fruition in a big way.
Many of the show's other storylines take a back seat in the penultimate episode as a result, which is a little disappointing at times — but it makes sense considering what the Dark Lord finally achieves.
If you can't handle the heat, stay out of Mount Doom
It's only taken him three seasons, but Sauron has crafted the One Ring. It hasn't been an easy journey, of course; even here, he struggles to control the fires of Mount Doom in order to melt Fëanor's hammer. A bunch of orcs also get incinerated for good measure — where's Mordor's Health & Safety Department when you need them? So, Sauron leaves for Khazad-dûm to seek answers from Middle-earth's foremost expert on fire: the Balrog, voiced by "Shaun of the Dead" star Simon Pegg.
The Balrog isn't exactly pleased to see him, however. He tears into Sauron, saying: "You crawled here because you want something. Amuse me. Speak what it is, before I use your blood to wash my feet." Sauron asks how to survive an "inferno," since he can't stand the heat required to forge his master ring. The Balrog laughs, telling Sauron that he's forgotten his "true majesty under that frail cloak of skin." After a brief scuffle involving Morgoth's crown, Sauron offers to let the Balrog rule Khazad-dûm if it helps him. The Balrog agrees, helpfully suggesting that Sauron simply surrender to the fires of Mount Doom.
Once the Dark Lord returns to Mordor, he does just that. In a visually stunning sequence, he melts the gold and silver from Fëanor's hammer while barely managing to endure the heat. He then beats his anvil, which reverberates the lava and forces the molten metal into the shape of a ring, before pouring his cruelty, his malice, and his will to dominate all life into it. Although the effort seemingly kills him, the Ring flings itself to his hand, reviving him. Sauron speaks the iconic ring-verse in Black Speech as the rest of Middle-earth's ring-bearers realize what has happened: the One Ring is here at last.
Durin departs Khazad-dûm
Things go from bad to worse for Durin IV (Owain Arthur) and his family in this episode, as they try to escape the mountain with the help of Narvi (Kevin Eldon). Unfortunately, Lady Freyja (Emily Lloyd-Saini) catches them before they can leave. Frejya brings the family to Thrain (Eddie Marsan), who banishes his brother and his family from Khazad-dûm, meaning his scheme to usurp the throne is now complete.
But all is not lost. While Thrain has his minions break Durin's chess pieces to retrieve six of Sauron's rings, Durin's daughter, Gerda (Amber Mendez-Martin), reveals that she managed to sneak one of them out of the mountain! It seems that Thrain won't be able to utilize the full power of the Seven Rings — for now, at least. Now, the dwarves are heading to Rivendell to seek aid from Elrond, what with him and Durin being best buddies and all. The last ring will hopefully be safe with the elves ... but it's going to be a long journey getting there.
All's fair in love and Númenor
Over in Númenor, Elendil (Lloyd Owen) is still determined to stop the wedding between Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) and Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle). So, like the mushy romantic he is, he sneaks into the city and begs her to run away with him instead. But Míriel is putting the people of Númenor — and Middle-earth — before herself, knowing that the marriage needs to go ahead to stop Sauron.
She explains: "You're asking me to trade the happiness of two people for the suffering of millions." It's tragic, because we know that Elendil and Míriel would rule with fairness if they were together, but Pharazôn's own greed and ego has made that impossible. Elendil desperately tries to convince her to carry on their relationship in secret, but Míriel shoots him down.
Her argument is that they can never see each other again, because, if the truth got out, it could destroy Númenor's fragile peace. Alas, the marriage goes ahead, with Pharazôn looking painfully smug the entire time. A huge fleet then sets sail to Middle-earth as Númenor is finally united ... But at what cost?
Gandalf's Rhûnning nowhere
It's been a while since we caught up with Gandalf, but that's because not much has happened for him since he was strapped to the back of an oliphaunt at the end of Episode 5. Unfortunately, he's still being held as a prisoner by Pallando (Ciarán Hinds) as the fallen Istar and his army travel to Mordor. Gandalf is looking quite haggard in chains by now, too; he's certainly not getting the Air Mordor treatment that Sauron enjoys, that's for sure.
That doesn't stop him from trying to turn Pallando to the side of the light, though, as he attempts to plant seeds of regret and doubt in his mind, saying: "Far be it for me to eavesdrop on a conversation between heart and conscience." He's trying to get Pallando to realize that he could still turn away from Sauron, but the wizard doesn't fall for it. Instead, he suggests siding with Sauron as a means to keep his power in check. But, he says, he can't do it without Gandalf.
It's an interesting position to take, but Pallando has already shown that he can be seduced and corrupted. It wouldn't be a stretch to imagine that Sauron could easily work around Pallando's attempts to curb his power. Obviously, Gandalf isn't impressed by his pitch — and he remains in chains for the time being. It's a shame to see the character drastically sidelined this late into the season, but hopefully the "Rings of Power" finale gives him more to do.