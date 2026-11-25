It's only taken him three seasons, but Sauron has crafted the One Ring. It hasn't been an easy journey, of course; even here, he struggles to control the fires of Mount Doom in order to melt Fëanor's hammer. A bunch of orcs also get incinerated for good measure — where's Mordor's Health & Safety Department when you need them? So, Sauron leaves for Khazad-dûm to seek answers from Middle-earth's foremost expert on fire: the Balrog, voiced by "Shaun of the Dead" star Simon Pegg.

The Balrog isn't exactly pleased to see him, however. He tears into Sauron, saying: "You crawled here because you want something. Amuse me. Speak what it is, before I use your blood to wash my feet." Sauron asks how to survive an "inferno," since he can't stand the heat required to forge his master ring. The Balrog laughs, telling Sauron that he's forgotten his "true majesty under that frail cloak of skin." After a brief scuffle involving Morgoth's crown, Sauron offers to let the Balrog rule Khazad-dûm if it helps him. The Balrog agrees, helpfully suggesting that Sauron simply surrender to the fires of Mount Doom.

Once the Dark Lord returns to Mordor, he does just that. In a visually stunning sequence, he melts the gold and silver from Fëanor's hammer while barely managing to endure the heat. He then beats his anvil, which reverberates the lava and forces the molten metal into the shape of a ring, before pouring his cruelty, his malice, and his will to dominate all life into it. Although the effort seemingly kills him, the Ring flings itself to his hand, reviving him. Sauron speaks the iconic ring-verse in Black Speech as the rest of Middle-earth's ring-bearers realize what has happened: the One Ring is here at last.