When the show returns, Oscar-nominated, Emmy-winning superstar Amanda Seyfried will be hosting "SNL." Seyfried will likely be promoting her two projects that came out in the fall, "Steps" and "You Can See Everything," and her upcoming show "Ted: The Animated Series." "Saturday Night Live" has already parodied "You Can See Everything" on Druski's hit "SNL" episode, but there's a chance Seyfried will also have a nod to it.

Don Toliver, who was nominated for five Grammys earlier this week, will be the musical guest for that episode.