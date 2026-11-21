Is SNL New Tonight (November 21, 2026)? Host, Musical Guest, Episode Details
John Mulaney returned to "Saturday Night Live" for his seventh appearance with a long opening monologue about autistic parents, a revival of some of his old hit skits, and a relatable sketch about older sisters that has resonated well with audiences. The latest episode of "SNL" also saw Bowen Yang return to play Mary Todd Lincoln and former NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang in two separate sketches. It seemed that "SNL" was pulling out all the stops before its break.
Is there a new episode of SNL tonight?
No, "SNL" is on another break. The series often takes a break after a couple of consecutive weekend episodes so the cast and crew can recuperate from the intense schedule. This time the break falls ahead of Thanksgiving, giving the team time to spend with their loved ones over the holiday break.
When does SNL return?
"Saturday Night Live" returns the week after Thanksgiving. The next episode is scheduled to air on December 5.
Who is the SNL host and musical guest for the next live show?
When the show returns, Oscar-nominated, Emmy-winning superstar Amanda Seyfried will be hosting "SNL." Seyfried will likely be promoting her two projects that came out in the fall, "Steps" and "You Can See Everything," and her upcoming show "Ted: The Animated Series." "Saturday Night Live" has already parodied "You Can See Everything" on Druski's hit "SNL" episode, but there's a chance Seyfried will also have a nod to it.
Don Toliver, who was nominated for five Grammys earlier this week, will be the musical guest for that episode.
What time does SNL start?
When "Saturday Night Live" returns, it will begin at 11:30 p.m. ET, which is 10:30 p.m. CT or 8:30 p.m. PT.
Where can I watch SNL?
You can currently watch previous episodes of "Saturday Night Live" on Peacock's streaming service. Clips of previous episodes are also available on YouTube. When the series returns, you can watch the live show on NBC or Peacock.