10 Best TV Shows About Time Travel, Ranked

Does time move in one direction? Or, as physicist Michio Kaku posited, is it like a river? And can that river "fork into two rivers"? And does that mean, as he suggests, that Albert Einstein's theory of relativity shows that time travel is possible?

These kinds of questions have long fascinated science fiction writers, from H. G. Wells in his 1895 novella "The Time Machine" to today's scribes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ergo, there's quite a bit of time travel on television.

In this attempt to cull the time-travel TV canon to 10, we're missing a lot of wonderful and influential shows that surely deserve their flowers in a different, kinder timeline. But in this cruel timeline, there can only be 10.