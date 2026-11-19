📺 10 p.m. "Cupertino" fall finale

Michael and Olivia defend a wrongfully imprisoned teen against a tech-biased judge and an ADA citing AI-fabricated precedent. Meanwhile, sparks reignite between Michael and Nichole.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6

📺 8:30 p.m. "Marshals" fall finale

Charged with protecting an extradited foreign president accused of working with a powerful drug cartel, the Marshals are thrown into a desperate manhunt when a hitman is sent to silence the key witness in the high-profile federal trial. As Kayce and the team race to keep the witness alive, they find themselves caught between a foreign political conspiracy, a deadly cartel and an enemy who always seems one step ahead; Judd Lormand, Marque Richardson, and Scarlett Burke guest-star.

📺 9:30 p.m. "Tracker" fall finale

When a corporate wilderness retreat takes a dangerous turn in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Colter reunites with search-and-rescue expert Roger McLaren (Diego Klattenhoff) to search for the missing employees. Meanwhile, Reenie reconnects with her estranged sister Charlotte (Catherine Haena Kim) and confronts lingering questions about Adam (Michael Malarkey). Wallace Langham also guest-stars.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8

📺 8 p.m. "NCIS" fall finale

After a U.S. operative is taken hostage, Director DiNozzo goes back through the case file, questioning whether he made the right call, but the case isn't quite as closed as it looks; Mindy Cohn guest-stars as Sister Avis Fletcher.

📺 9 p.m. "NCIS: New York" fall finale

When a financial consultant to the Navy is found dead after a late-night bike ride, the team is called in to track down the motorcyclist who shot her. Meanwhile, Addy pushes Wyatt to go out with a girl he met on the job.

📺 10 p.m. "NCIS: Origins" fall finale

In the present, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) reunites with close ally Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) on a timely mission. In 1993, a dead lieutenant and stolen GPS at a Navy munitions bunker spur Lala to reconnect with a former flame.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9

📺 9:30 p.m. "The Amazing Race" Season 39 finale

The final three teams race across the island of Oahu, take a thrilling jump from a helicopter, and one team is crowned winner.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10

📺 8 p.m. "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" fall finale

Things get complicated when Georgie and Mandy's new neighbor enters the picture. Meanwhile, Jim helps Audrey search for new hobbies. John Ratzenberger guest-stars as Davey, a World War II veteran Jim befriends.

📺 8:30 p.m. "Eternally Yours" fall finale

While shopping for a Secret Santa present for Charles that will help him finally win over a co-worker, Liz crosses paths with vampire Aldrict (Jeff Hiller), who's recently moved to Seattle and proposes a spell-inducing gift. Also, Max attempts to get to the bottom of Jesse's obsession with Christmas.

📺 9 p.m. "Ghosts" Christmas special (two episodes)

Jay springs into action when his and Sam's former assistant, Freddie (guest star Mike Lane), returns to Woodstone, intent on revenge. Also, the ghosts debate whether to tell an amnesiac Pete the truth about his past.

📺 10 p.m. "Elsbeth" fall finale (special time)

Elsbeth and a demoted Wagner sift through a flock of suspects in New York's birdwatching community after a local guide is found dead in a city park. Tyne Daly guest-stars as dedicated birder Helen Adler.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 14

📺 8 p.m. "FBI" fall finale

Before Maggie and OA return to the city, they are called in to help investigate the murder of a tribal council member on reservation land. Upon the discovery of another victim, Maggie and OA are drawn deep into a web of corruption and danger.

📺 9 p.m. "CIA" fall finale

After Colin and Bill decide to turn assassin Felix Vincente over to the FBI, they find themselves on the run from nefarious factions of the CIA itself.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 16

📺 8 p.m. "Survivor" Season 51 finale (three hours)

One castaway will be crowned Sole Survivor and awarded the $1 million prize.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18

📺 8 p.m. "Sheriff Country" fall finale

When a domestic abuse survivor becomes the prime suspect in a shocking murder, Mickey must navigate mounting political pressure and conflicting loyalties as Cassidy fights to ensure the investigation reveals the truth.

📺 9 p.m. "Fire Country" fall finale

When a dangerous ultimatum threatens Sharon and everything Station 42 stands for, Bode and Manny face an impossible choice that puts the future of Edgewater on the line.

📺 10 p.m. "Boston Blue" fall finale

As Danny and Lena search for Elena and Arturo Muñoz, the investigation into Elena's kidnapping uncovers a shocking conspiracy. Also, Sarah faces mounting pressure from Chief Lanigan over Danny and Lena's rogue operation, and Sean and Jonah's commanding officer puts them to the test, in Part 2 of a three-episode event (beginning Friday, December 11).

MONDAY, DECEMBER 28

📺 10 p.m. "Harlan Coben's Final Twist" Season 2 finale

Singer Egypt Covington is found bound and shot in her home. Police suspect someone she trusted, and two men close to her fall under suspicion. As years go by without arrests, her family fights for answers, until a new investigation upends everything.