The Short-Lived James Bond Jr. TV Show Didn't Actually Star The Famous Spy's Son
You would be forgiven for assuming that the titular character of the 1991 cartoon "James Bond Jr." is the son of MI6's legendary super spy James Bond, aka 007, but he's actually his nephew. The reason the youngster is called James Bond Jr. is because his own father — 007's brother — is also named James Bond. The show inexplicably suggests that every male Bond is given the first name James. If that's not confusing enough, Jr. never even mentions his father, but always talks about his uncle James, viewing him as a role model and an inspiration. He even introduces himself with the iconic, "Bond...James Bond Jr."
Taking cues from his uncle's missions, Jr. gets launched into his own derring-do adventures, enlisting the help of some of his fellow classmates at the Warfield Academy boarding school. His allies include Horace "I.Q." Boothroyd, the grandson of the classic Bond quartermaster "Q," and Gordon "Gordo" Leiter, son of CIA Agent Felix Leiter. With the aid of his own high-tech gadgets and the family charm, Jr. thwarts the plans of the terrorist organization S.C.U.M, which stands for Saboteurs and Criminals United in Mayhem. While 007 never actually makes an appearance in an episode, some members of S.C.U.M include old Bond villains, like Dr. No and Oddjob.
James Bond Jr. came about because of a legal battle
Movie producer Kevin McClory's legal battles with James Bond creator Ian Fleming are well documented. It all started when Fleming decided to write a Bond novel (1961's "Thunderball") based on an unused screenplay he'd penned with McClory. When he found out he wasn't going to be credited, McClory sued. As well as a cash payout, he was granted certain rights.
McClory went on to produce the movie version of "Thunderball" (as well as the Sean Connery-led "Never Say Never Again," which was based on the same Bond tale), and in 1988 he announced plans to create an animated children's TV show called "James Bond vs. S.P.E.C.T.R.E" (it was in "Thunderball" that S.P.E.C.T.R.E first appeared). There were a lot of great cartoons in the '80s, and McClory saw an opportunity to bring Bond into that sphere.
At the time, the movie rights to Bond were held by Eon Productions. Execs decided to get ahead of McClory by creating their own cartoon: "James Bond Jr." was born. It ran for 65 episodes and spawned a Marvel comic book as well as a video game adaptation, but it's barely remembered today outside of its appropriately great opening theme. That's where the relationship ends when it comes to any real Bond connection.
Despite being sanctioned by the movie rights holders during the period between Timothy Dalton's "License To Kill" and Pierce Brosnan's overdue debut in "GoldenEye," it isn't considered to be part of the Eon canon, partly because it brought back villains that had already perished on the big screen. The cartoon also contradicts Fleming's canon: In the novels, it's stated that 007 was an only child. The original Bond had no brother, and therefore no nephew.