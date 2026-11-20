Movie producer Kevin McClory's legal battles with James Bond creator Ian Fleming are well documented. It all started when Fleming decided to write a Bond novel (1961's "Thunderball") based on an unused screenplay he'd penned with McClory. When he found out he wasn't going to be credited, McClory sued. As well as a cash payout, he was granted certain rights.

McClory went on to produce the movie version of "Thunderball" (as well as the Sean Connery-led "Never Say Never Again," which was based on the same Bond tale), and in 1988 he announced plans to create an animated children's TV show called "James Bond vs. S.P.E.C.T.R.E" (it was in "Thunderball" that S.P.E.C.T.R.E first appeared). There were a lot of great cartoons in the '80s, and McClory saw an opportunity to bring Bond into that sphere.

At the time, the movie rights to Bond were held by Eon Productions. Execs decided to get ahead of McClory by creating their own cartoon: "James Bond Jr." was born. It ran for 65 episodes and spawned a Marvel comic book as well as a video game adaptation, but it's barely remembered today outside of its appropriately great opening theme. That's where the relationship ends when it comes to any real Bond connection.

Despite being sanctioned by the movie rights holders during the period between Timothy Dalton's "License To Kill" and Pierce Brosnan's overdue debut in "GoldenEye," it isn't considered to be part of the Eon canon, partly because it brought back villains that had already perished on the big screen. The cartoon also contradicts Fleming's canon: In the novels, it's stated that 007 was an only child. The original Bond had no brother, and therefore no nephew.