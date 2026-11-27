It's a good time to be Robert Pattinson right now, what with the actor going from "The Batman" to "The Odyssey" to "Dune: Part Three" to playing the world's most famous secret agent as Denis Villeneuve's new James Bond. Long before he was starring in blockbusters and generating awards buzz with his turns in films like "The Drama" and "Primetime," though, Pattinson's career got started with a TV movie you probably haven't heard of.

In 2004, a fresh-faced Pattinson could be seen making his debut in "Ring of the Nibelungs," a TV fantasy movie based on Norse mythology. Depending on where in the world you were watching and which cut of the film you caught, you might have seen the movie under another title. At one point in the U.S., it was called "Dark Kingdom: The Dragon King," in Germany it was both "The Ring" and "Kingdom in Twilight," in the U.K. it was "Sword of Xanten," and in several countries it was "Curse of the Ring."

That last title featured on promotional posters with a design strongly resembling the title card for the "Lord of the Rings" movies, though not without justification. As the movie's logline proudly declared, "Ring of the Nibelungs" was based on the same legend that inspired Tolkien's novels. The movie featured the heroic Siegfried slaying a dragon for its cursed treasure hoard. Pattinson appeared in a small role as Giselher, ally of Siegfried and brother to Gunther, King of Burgund.