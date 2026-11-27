Robert Pattinson's First Television Role Was In A TV Movie With Alicia Witt And Julian Sands
It's a good time to be Robert Pattinson right now, what with the actor going from "The Batman" to "The Odyssey" to "Dune: Part Three" to playing the world's most famous secret agent as Denis Villeneuve's new James Bond. Long before he was starring in blockbusters and generating awards buzz with his turns in films like "The Drama" and "Primetime," though, Pattinson's career got started with a TV movie you probably haven't heard of.
In 2004, a fresh-faced Pattinson could be seen making his debut in "Ring of the Nibelungs," a TV fantasy movie based on Norse mythology. Depending on where in the world you were watching and which cut of the film you caught, you might have seen the movie under another title. At one point in the U.S., it was called "Dark Kingdom: The Dragon King," in Germany it was both "The Ring" and "Kingdom in Twilight," in the U.K. it was "Sword of Xanten," and in several countries it was "Curse of the Ring."
That last title featured on promotional posters with a design strongly resembling the title card for the "Lord of the Rings" movies, though not without justification. As the movie's logline proudly declared, "Ring of the Nibelungs" was based on the same legend that inspired Tolkien's novels. The movie featured the heroic Siegfried slaying a dragon for its cursed treasure hoard. Pattinson appeared in a small role as Giselher, ally of Siegfried and brother to Gunther, King of Burgund.
Robert Pattinson's journey from Ring of the Nibelungs to James Bond
With a 6.6 IMDb rating and a 63% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, "Ring of the Nibelungs" can hardly be called a roaring success, though there is some appreciation for the early 2000s fantasy film. Robert Pattinson was, at least, in good company in the film. "Ring of the Nibelungs" also starred Julian Sands, known for his roles in 1986's "A Room with a View" and 1991's "Naked Lunch," as well as Alicia Witt and Max von Sydow, both of whom appeared in David Lynch's 1984 adaptation of "Dune."
Following "Ring of the Nibelungs," Pattinson's next credit was as Cedric Diggory in the markedly more successful "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire." After appearing in the Harry Potter franchise, which is now set for a TV reboot on HBO Max, Pattinson starred in another two TV movies: "The Haunted Airman," in which he again shared the screen with Sands, and the 2007 comedy drama "The Bad Mother's Handbook." The following year, Pattinson landed the role that truly launched his career, Edward Cullen in the vampire romance "Twilight."
After the Twilight Saga concluded, Pattinson underwent something of a reinvention, taking on darker dramas, including "Good Time," "The Lighthouse," and "Mickey 17." These, along with appearances in Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" and "The Odyssey," have proven Pattinson has the dramatic chops required to take on the legendary role of James Bond.