In Apple TV's new heist thriller "12 12 12," fashion model turned actor Jamie Dornan plays criminal mastermind Paul Galvin. If his dashing good looks seem familiar to you, you are not alone. In fact, if you are a fan of the "Fifty Shades of Grey" movies, you are probably already well acquainted with Dornan's body of work.

Perhaps the most infamous of the Irish star's cinematic turns has to be his portrayal as billionaire Christian Grey in the "Fifty Shades of Grey" trilogy, the role that catapulted him to global stardom. Based on E.L. James' steamy romance novels, the movies followed Grey's explicit relationship with college student Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson). While the films were panned by critics across the board — the first holds a 25% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes while the second and third both sit at an abysmal 11% each — the risqué dramas attracted fans in hordes, turning the franchise into a global box office phenomenon that hauled in over $1.3 billion worldwide.

During an interview with British GQ (via People), Dornan looked back on all the hoopla and critical scrutiny that engulfed the franchise. "You know that you're going to have these movies that are for the fans, that the fans are going to love, that are gonna make a ton of money. But you know that the critics will be just, licking their lips and that's exactly what happened," he told the outlet. "We knew that was going to happen so you're watching that play out and at times that's f***ing difficult."