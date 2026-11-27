Why Paul Galvin From 12 12 12 Looks So Familiar
In Apple TV's new heist thriller "12 12 12," fashion model turned actor Jamie Dornan plays criminal mastermind Paul Galvin. If his dashing good looks seem familiar to you, you are not alone. In fact, if you are a fan of the "Fifty Shades of Grey" movies, you are probably already well acquainted with Dornan's body of work.
Perhaps the most infamous of the Irish star's cinematic turns has to be his portrayal as billionaire Christian Grey in the "Fifty Shades of Grey" trilogy, the role that catapulted him to global stardom. Based on E.L. James' steamy romance novels, the movies followed Grey's explicit relationship with college student Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson). While the films were panned by critics across the board — the first holds a 25% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes while the second and third both sit at an abysmal 11% each — the risqué dramas attracted fans in hordes, turning the franchise into a global box office phenomenon that hauled in over $1.3 billion worldwide.
During an interview with British GQ (via People), Dornan looked back on all the hoopla and critical scrutiny that engulfed the franchise. "You know that you're going to have these movies that are for the fans, that the fans are going to love, that are gonna make a ton of money. But you know that the critics will be just, licking their lips and that's exactly what happened," he told the outlet. "We knew that was going to happen so you're watching that play out and at times that's f***ing difficult."
Jamie Dornan said he does not regret starring in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy
Despite the vitriol, Dornan has always defended the "Fifty Shades" franchise, even arguing that he benefited from it in the long run. "Every move I have made in my career, post those films, I have only been able to do because of those films," he explained, adding that roles he landed afterward were possible because his name was part of a franchise that made $1.3 billion. "It's given me so much, so... I don't regret it."
Some of his other films that followed include cult comedy favorite "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar," starring Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo. He also earned critical acclaim for playing a young father, simply named "Pa," in Kenneth Branagh's Oscar-winning drama "Belfast." TV gurus probably remember him from before "Fifty Shades of Grey" made him famous. In 2013, Dornan chilled audiences in his breakout series regular role as serial killer Paul Spector opposite Gillian Anderson in the acclaimed BBC psychological thriller "The Fall." In 2011, he also played the Huntsman/Sheriff Graham Humbert in ABC's hit fairy-tale drama "Once Upon a Time."
His latest project, "12 12 12," reunites him with Marvel star Anthony Mackie, who starred alongside Dornan in the 2019 sci-fi film "Synchronic." While chatting with USA Today, Dornan complimented his costar, saying, "I did think that we had a good thing going on and it would be cool to do something together again. I didn't think it would take seven years... but we got there." Most recently, he played "The Man," later to be revealed as Elliot, in the mystery-thriller series "The Tourist."