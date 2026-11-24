Science fiction TV series can always seem hard to pick up, as they are usually based on some pre-existing IP and/or have deep lore that requires a footnote explainer every time something new happens. If you're a fan of either Michelle Yeoh or Hunter Schafer and wanted to watch "Blade Runner 2099" but felt out of your depth, look no further for a place to catch up. Below, we have compiled all the important things to know before watching the Prime Video TV series when it premieres on November 25.

In addition to Schafer and Yeoh, "Blade Runner 2099" will also star Dimitri Abold. Silka Luisa is serving as the series creator and writer of multiple episodes, and Jonathan van Tulleken will direct the first two episodes of the series. This article will cover everything you need to know before watching those episodes, such as explanations about the timeline, understanding replicants and their blade runner counterparts, and how "Blade Runner 2099" relates to the previous two films.