Filmmaker Ridley Scott's "Blade Runner" still stands as one of the most definitive depictions of cyberpunk, regardless of medium. This immersive dystopian perspective on the future is coming to television with "Blade Runner 2099" on Prime Video, a limited series set to premiere this November. A sequel to both of the films, the show revolves around the Replicants ruling over humanity in Los Angeles. The show ambitiously advances the post-human existential themes while bringing an intense undercover action narrative to this haunting world.

Cyberpunk has been a rich science fiction aesthetic for television to play in for decades, far from space operas or idealized visions of the future popularized by "Star Trek." With that in mind, we're highlighting series that align with the themes, tones, and sci-fi vision that permeate from "Blade Runner." Be it animation, comedy, or anthology shows, there is no shortage of dystopian sci-fi to watch next. These are 15 TV shows to watch if you like "Blade Runner" and its wondrously dystopian view of the future.