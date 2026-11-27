In Amazon Prime Video's "Off Campus" series, Steve Howey's Phil Graham is known as a renowned hockey legend first and father to rising hockey star Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) second. But this is not the first time Howey has played a character known for his elite athletic abilities and role as a father. The "Off Campus" actor may look familiar from his time on the 2000s show "Reba," which was his breakout role.

On "Reba," Howey played Van Montgomery: a football star, young dad, and son-in-law to the titular character. He spends the show juggling fatherhood and football, from high school to the professional level. A mainstay in the six-season sitcom, he appeared in all 125 episodes. Howey's longest-running role, however, was on "Shameless." He had a main role as bartender Kevin Ball in the dramedy series, appearing in 134 episodes across 11 seasons.

Howey's other notable TV credits include a main role in "High Potential" Season 2, a series regular role on the short-lived "True Lies" reboot, and a guest role on "SEAL Team." There has been no word on whether Howey will reprise his role as Phil Graham in "Off Campus" Season 2, which is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on April 28, 2027.