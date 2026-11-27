Why Phil Graham From Off Campus Looks So Familiar
In Amazon Prime Video's "Off Campus" series, Steve Howey's Phil Graham is known as a renowned hockey legend first and father to rising hockey star Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) second. But this is not the first time Howey has played a character known for his elite athletic abilities and role as a father. The "Off Campus" actor may look familiar from his time on the 2000s show "Reba," which was his breakout role.
On "Reba," Howey played Van Montgomery: a football star, young dad, and son-in-law to the titular character. He spends the show juggling fatherhood and football, from high school to the professional level. A mainstay in the six-season sitcom, he appeared in all 125 episodes. Howey's longest-running role, however, was on "Shameless." He had a main role as bartender Kevin Ball in the dramedy series, appearing in 134 episodes across 11 seasons.
Howey's other notable TV credits include a main role in "High Potential" Season 2, a series regular role on the short-lived "True Lies" reboot, and a guest role on "SEAL Team." There has been no word on whether Howey will reprise his role as Phil Graham in "Off Campus" Season 2, which is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on April 28, 2027.
Howey had a Reba reunion on Happy's Place
When "Happy's Place" premiered on NBC in 2024, it was already a "Reba" reunion. The show's main cast features Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman, who starred together in the iconic 2000s sitcom. However, another member of the family also came by to say hello, as "Happy's Place" Season 1, Episode 7 saw Howey as a guest star.
Howey's character on "Happy's Place" is a rich businessman named Danny with no personal connection to either McEntire or Peterman's counterparts. But Danny's line in the "Happy's Place" episode — "You remind me of these people I knew in Houston 20 years ago!" — is a callback to "Reba" (via NBC). And although the reunion was brief, Peterman enjoyed working with another "Reba" costar again.
"It was just like old times," Peterman said in an interview with NBC Insider. "No one makes me laugh like Steve Howey[. He, Reba, and I] went through something together that no one else really did. He knows everything about me."