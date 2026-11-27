The Only Two Gilligan's Island Actors Who Appeared On Baywatch's Homage Episode
When "Gilligan's Island" came to an end in 1967, little did the cast know, some of them would go on to reprise their iconic roles in live-action TV projects for decades. And, no, we aren't just talking about the three made-for-TV "Gilligan's Island" reunion movies that followed. In 1992, castaways Bob Denver and Dawn Wells found themselves on the shores of Santa Monica for a nostalgia-soaked "Baywatch" episode titled "Now Sit Right Back And You'll Hear A Tale."
Directed by Douglas Schwartz and written by Lloyd Schwartz — who both have familial ties with legendary series creator Sherwood Schwartz — "Now Sit Right Back And You'll Hear A Tale" saw Denver and Wells reprising their roles of Gilligan and Mary Ann Summers. How is that even possible, you ask? Well, it all worked out thanks to the "it was all a dream" trope.
The plot centers on Eddie (Billy Warlock), who bumps his head and slips into a fever dream where he and Shauni (Erika Eleniak) find themselves shipwrecked on a mysterious island alongside the actual Gilligan and Mary Ann. In the dream, other "Baywatch" characters eventually make their way to the island and begin to take on characteristics of some of the other castaways, with Officer Garner Ellerbee (Gregory Alan Williams) becoming the new Skipper, Captain Don Thorpe (Monte Markham) filling in as the billionaire Thurston Howell III, and Shauni becoming the new Ginger.
Dawn Wells said her time on Baywatch was a good experience and called the episode a fun and cute homage
The cast seemingly had a blast, with Eleniak even taking to her X (formerly Twitter) account to hail it as her favorite "Baywatch" episode. Even Wells looked back on the guest spot fondly. "That was a good experience," she told the Television Academy, while adding, "It was fun. I think they had a Black Skipper. It was cute."
While the cast may have had a great time, the "Baywatch" fanbase wasn't too wild about the crossover episode. "Now Sit Right Back And You'll Hear A Tale" has a divisive 5.2 score on IMDb. In one of the more positive-leaning reviews, IMDb user paultapner wrote, "You will either find this stupid and unfunny beyond belief. Or you will like its ambition and originality and enjoy it for that. I went for the latter." On the negative side, user TheFearmakers called the episode "so bad" and "not funny," while adding, "It's not so bad seeing Bob Denver and Wells reprising their roles." User bombersflyup ripped the episode to shreds, calling it "unbearable," while adding, "the show's already stupid, it can't intentionally be. Couldn't sit through this one."
"Baywatch" wasn't actually the first TV series to reunite the stranded castmates. In 1987, Denver and Wells, along with Russell Johnson and Alan Hale Jr., reprised their roles for an episode of "ALF" titled "The Ballad of Gilligan's Island," which, like "Baywatch," used the dream gimmick to teleport ALF to the famed uncharted desert isle where he meets the beloved castaways.