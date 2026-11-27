When "Gilligan's Island" came to an end in 1967, little did the cast know, some of them would go on to reprise their iconic roles in live-action TV projects for decades. And, no, we aren't just talking about the three made-for-TV "Gilligan's Island" reunion movies that followed. In 1992, castaways Bob Denver and Dawn Wells found themselves on the shores of Santa Monica for a nostalgia-soaked "Baywatch" episode titled "Now Sit Right Back And You'll Hear A Tale."

Directed by Douglas Schwartz and written by Lloyd Schwartz — who both have familial ties with legendary series creator Sherwood Schwartz — "Now Sit Right Back And You'll Hear A Tale" saw Denver and Wells reprising their roles of Gilligan and Mary Ann Summers. How is that even possible, you ask? Well, it all worked out thanks to the "it was all a dream" trope.

The plot centers on Eddie (Billy Warlock), who bumps his head and slips into a fever dream where he and Shauni (Erika Eleniak) find themselves shipwrecked on a mysterious island alongside the actual Gilligan and Mary Ann. In the dream, other "Baywatch" characters eventually make their way to the island and begin to take on characteristics of some of the other castaways, with Officer Garner Ellerbee (Gregory Alan Williams) becoming the new Skipper, Captain Don Thorpe (Monte Markham) filling in as the billionaire Thurston Howell III, and Shauni becoming the new Ginger.