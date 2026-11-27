5 Best Big Bang Theory Episodes About Star Trek, Ranked
"The Big Bang Theory" loved making references to the most popular franchises in geekdom, but the level of respect it gives "Star Trek" makes the show, in some ways, something of a love letter to the sci-fi series. The best "Star Trek" episodes in "TBBT" brilliantly play around with sci-fi tropes thanks to a mix of good comedy, emotional storytelling, great comedic timing, and plenty of subtle nods and references.
There are quite a number of "Big Bang Theory" episodes and storylines that revolve almost entirely around "Star Trek," or at least make it very prominent. The memorable guest appearances, such as William Shatner's, are also pretty great fan service. And just like the main cast — or at least the guys – the writers are confirmed Trekkies. The relationship between Leonard and Sheldon was actually inspired by Kirk and Spock's, so there's another nice connection between the two franchises. Here are five episodes that best celebrate "Star Trek" in "The Big Bang Theory."
The Countdown Reflection (Season 5, Episode 24)
With Howard's mission to outer space fast approaching in "The Countdown Reflection," he and Bernadette decide to have an impromptu wedding before Howard leaves. Together with their friends, they head to City Hall for a quick ceremony, but the clerk tells them they cannot get married that day. With little time, they arrange a rooftop wedding, with Sheldon, Penny, Amy, Leonard, and Raj as officiants. Sheldon attempts to conduct the vows in the Klingon language but is quickly chewed out by Bernadette, who makes him read the vows in English.
While this episode's script does not revolve around "Star Trek," it nonetheless deserves a spot because of how it incorporated the sci-fi show. During one of the most pivotal moments for Howard and Bernadette's characters, the show decided to reference Klingon lore during their wedding. Sheldon's complete seriousness and insistence on reciting the couple's vows using the fictional language were also quite hilarious. Weaving the franchise's lore into a major character milestone shows viewers how important "Star Trek" can be in the lives of the characters, even if the episode only featured a few lines from the series.
The Lizard-Spock Expansion (Season 2, Episode 8)
When Sheldon wants to watch "Saturn 3" in "The Lizard-Spock Expansion," Raj disagrees and suggests "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," while Leonard ironically suggests "Babylon 5" as a compromise. When Raj proposes that they play rock-paper-scissors to decide what they will watch, Sheldon disagrees, saying that the probability of tying is very high. Instead, he explains a "simple" variation of the game that involves Spock and a lizard, and after he rambles on about the dynamics of each option, Raj understands the game quickly and they begin.
Season 2 was one of the best seasons of "The Big Bang Theory," and this recurring joke was one of the series' best, showing up anytime Sheldon, Raj, and Howard couldn't come to an agreement. They would each pick Spock every time and tie, which defeated the entire purpose of the game. "Star Trek" has been the inspiration for many of the show's gags, but this was the franchise's best comedic contribution to "The Big Bang Theory." The game was not invented by the characters, but by Sam Kass and Karen Bryla; however, the show popularized it and made it a gag that it repeatedly returned to.
The Bakersfield Expedition (Season 6, Episode 13)
In "The Bakersfield Expedition," Leonard dresses up as Captain Picard, Sheldon as Data, Raj as Worf, and Howard as a Borg drone as the group heads to Bakersfield for a comic convention. On the way, they stop to take pictures at a tourist spot and find that their car was stolen because they left the keys in the ignition. Stranded in the desert in full costume, the boys are forced to find a gas station. They manage to locate a diner, where they call the police and order a rental car. With all their enthusiasm for the Comic-Con basically depleted, they return home to find the girls reading and discussing comic books.
From the costumes to the countless references, the entire episode was a celebration of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," one of the best science fiction shows made. It was also the most overt "Star Trek" homage in the series. The story was not particularly elaborate, but the juxtaposition between the guys hating fandom culture and the girls being drawn into comics was certainly a highlight. Bernadette, Amy, and Penny trying to understand why the men were so obsessed with fandom was a humorous and subtle poke at how far it can sometimes go, as highlighted by the Trekkies ending up in a conundrum because of their love for "Star Trek."
The Transporter Malfunction (Season 5, Episode 20)
When Penny buys Leonard and Sheldon Spock action figures in "The Transporter Malfunction," Sheldon refuses to open his figure because it would affect its value. However, he can't resist opening it up and playing with it. When he breaks his, he swaps it with Leonard's brand-new toy. In his sleep, he dreams that he is on the planet Vulcan and meets the toy version of Spock. Spock chews Sheldon out for stealing Leonard's figure and giving him a faulty one, leading to Sheldon attempting to make things right, but he fails.
This episode was a real treat for "Star Trek" fans. Leonard Nimoy himself voiced the Spock figure in Sheldon's dream sequence. The legendary actor's involvement in the episode was a major milestone for the show that so frequently references the half-Vulcan. Beyond just the humor and iconic guest spot, the episode hammers home the point that Sheldon's attachment to Spock is not just a gag; it's far more personal than that. This bond was explored much more deeply in a later episode, but showing how Sheldon looks to Spock for moral guidance laid the foundation for some excellent character development.
The Spock Resonance (Season 9, Episode 7)
In "The Spock Resonance," Sheldon gets a chance to be interviewed by Wil Wheaton for a documentary about the cultural impact of Spock, directed by Leonard Nimoy's son, Adam Nimoy. Excited by the opportunity, Sheldon brings a box with one of his most prized possessions: A napkin that Leonard Nimoy signed and wiped his mouth with. Sheldon reveals a family heirloom that he planned to propose to Amy with before she broke up with him. He then explains how much he relates to Spock, noting that his restrained emotions and reliance on logic mirror the iconic "Star Trek" character's.
Instead of using "Star Trek" for a quick joke or a throwaway reference, this episode delivers a great character study of Sheldon through his reverence for Spock. During a critical moment as Sheldon was grappling with foreign feelings of romantic heartbreak, the show took a step back and explored his upbringing and how his awkward, robotic personality came about through his childhood fixation with the character. Throughout the show, Sheldon made many references to Spock, but we finally got to understand why the character means so much to him. "The Spock Resonance" remains the best "The Big Bang Theory" episode about "Star Trek" because it not only featured Nimoy's son, it paid tribute to the character's legacy and impact on viewers in one of the series' most somber moments.