"The Big Bang Theory" loved making references to the most popular franchises in geekdom, but the level of respect it gives "Star Trek" makes the show, in some ways, something of a love letter to the sci-fi series. The best "Star Trek" episodes in "TBBT" brilliantly play around with sci-fi tropes thanks to a mix of good comedy, emotional storytelling, great comedic timing, and plenty of subtle nods and references.

There are quite a number of "Big Bang Theory" episodes and storylines that revolve almost entirely around "Star Trek," or at least make it very prominent. The memorable guest appearances, such as William Shatner's, are also pretty great fan service. And just like the main cast — or at least the guys – the writers are confirmed Trekkies. The relationship between Leonard and Sheldon was actually inspired by Kirk and Spock's, so there's another nice connection between the two franchises. Here are five episodes that best celebrate "Star Trek" in "The Big Bang Theory."