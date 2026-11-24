Amy Poehler is teaming up again with "Parks and Recreation" co-creator Michael Schur for their new Peacock comedy "DIG"... but don't expect her character to give any inspiring, uplifting speeches.

In "DIG," Poehler's character Elise is cranky, cynical, and not exactly a people person. She bristles both at her older boss Neville, played by Hugh Laurie, and her Gen Z underlings. She's not nearly as upbeat as Leslie Knope, the character Poehler played on "Parks and Rec"... but as Poehler tells TVLine in the video above: "Neither am I! Very few people are."

To Poehler, Elise represents Generation X, "my generation," and "they're quite disaffected. They are really often kind of checked out, and they have raised themselves. So they remember how things used to be." They're stuck in the middle, generation-wise, she adds: "Boomers have been their bosses," and "the young women that come [after] them have completely different experiences and opportunities."

She does admit that Elise is "prickly, kind of grouchy, and not especially good with people." But she enjoyed that "for the first time ever, [I] got to play somebody who wasn't worried about taking care of other people... which is, I guess, what it's like being a man in the world!"

Press PLAY on the video above to hear more from Poehler, Schur, and Laurie about the origins of "DIG" and their characters. All 10 episodes of "DIG" are now streaming on Peacock; if you've already checked it out, give it a grade in our poll, and drop your thoughts in a comment below.





