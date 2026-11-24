The universes of "Grey's Anatomy" and "Grand Theft Auto" couldn't be more different, yet there's someone who links them: Dylan Rourke. The actor voices co-protagonist Jason Duval in "Grand Theft Auto 6," but he's also known for his live-action roles, including a couple of guest spots in "Grey's Anatomy" and the spin-off series "Station 19."

In the "Grey's Anatomy" Season 13 episode "Jukebox Hero," Rourke plays a young man named Tyler Hemphill, a patient who is brought into the ER after having half of his face sliced off by a hockey skate (a word of warning if you feel inclined to Google that: it's graphic). Luckily, the blade of the skate missed his eye and the surgeons were able to fix him up.

Rourke returned to the Grey Sloan Memorial orbit in "Station 19," playing EMT Todd Youngblood. In the Season 2 episode "Friendly Fire," Todd is partnered with and initially skeptical of beloved former fire captain Pruitt Herrera (Miguel Sandoval), until Ryan Tanner (Alberto Frezza) sets him straight. Todd later assists when a tragic death occurs in Season 3.

In the episode "Indoor Fireworks," Pruitt and Todd take a woman named Ruby (Tara Robinson) to the hospital off the books when she suffers a bad cut while washing her dishes but can't afford an ambulance. Todd is also in the following episode, "Eulogy." He and Pruitt return to Ruby's house after her son accidentally shoots Ryan, who doesn't make it.