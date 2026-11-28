It's happening: "Girls" is getting a reboot, after all. It's the move we never saw coming yet always wished for deep down, and now it's going to be a reality. The 2027 five-episode arc will bring the lives of Hannah Horvath (Lena Dunham), Marnie Michaels (Allison Williams), Shoshanna Shapiro (Zosia Mamet), and Jessa Johansson (Jemima Kirke) back onto our TV screens ten years after the last season of the beloved HBO series. Naturally, fans have a lot of questions they want answered in the upcoming (and short) revival.

Considering we're massive fans ourselves, we compiled a list of five questions that we desperately need addressed and answered during the reboot. Because this is a shorter list, we couldn't include every burning question we've got on the docket. This is only the most pressing inquiries we fans have going into the revival, but rest assured that there are many, many more floating around in our heads as we get closer to rediscovering some of our favorite characters in "Girls."

Read on to uncover the top five questions we want answered in HBO's "Girls" reboot series.