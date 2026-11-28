5 Questions We Want Answered In HBO's Girls Revival Series
It's happening: "Girls" is getting a reboot, after all. It's the move we never saw coming yet always wished for deep down, and now it's going to be a reality. The 2027 five-episode arc will bring the lives of Hannah Horvath (Lena Dunham), Marnie Michaels (Allison Williams), Shoshanna Shapiro (Zosia Mamet), and Jessa Johansson (Jemima Kirke) back onto our TV screens ten years after the last season of the beloved HBO series. Naturally, fans have a lot of questions they want answered in the upcoming (and short) revival.
Considering we're massive fans ourselves, we compiled a list of five questions that we desperately need addressed and answered during the reboot. Because this is a shorter list, we couldn't include every burning question we've got on the docket. This is only the most pressing inquiries we fans have going into the revival, but rest assured that there are many, many more floating around in our heads as we get closer to rediscovering some of our favorite characters in "Girls."
Read on to uncover the top five questions we want answered in HBO's "Girls" reboot series.
What happened to Adam?
Hannah's on-again, off-again boyfriend — and for a while, it seemed, potential love of her life — Adam Sackler is one of the most important and interesting characters in "Girls." But Adam Driver confirmed that our favorite TV boyfriend won't be in the five-episode reboot. That, however, doesn't change the fact that we want to know what the heck is going on with that dude since the series finale.
The thing about Adam is that there are so many different things he could be doing with his life today. Adam's acting career was a focus from the very first season, and he grew exponentially as a performer throughout the show's run. He could definitely be an Adam Driver-level talent when the series returns, having conquered Broadway (possibly several times over), as well as mainstream film and television.
That said, the character was also into woodworking when we first met him and was a conventionally unconventional guy when it came to work, with an allowance from his grandmother that offered him the freedom to "not be anyone's slave." So, it's just as likely that, with his temper and impulsiveness, he left the acting world to be a humble carpenter, or even went off the grid completely for a simpler and unimpeded life. It wouldn't be surprising — but either way, we need to know what's going on with Adam.
What kind of kid is Grover?
By the end of "Girls," Hannah was embarking on a journey of single motherhood, now pregnant after a one night stand with a hunky surf instructor. But when we meet reboot Hannah, her son will be at least ten years old — which means the little guy we first saw as an infant will be starting to build a personality of his own.
Of course, he still has quite a bit of growing to do, and will undoubtedly change as he ages. But at the tender age of ten, is he a horrific representation of the kind of person his mother was before she matured? Or is he a total angel? It could go either way, for a whole host of reasons. We got a glimpse of who Hannah might be as a parent when she scolded that young teen girl who ran away in the series finale, so it wouldn't necessarily be surprising to see her put her foot down with a somewhat difficult son. That said, Grover could just as easily be the complete opposite of his mother — easygoing and unbothered. Considering Hannah's playful and genuinely good side, that seems just as likely.
Do the four Girls still talk?
A key question that will set the tone for the reboot arc: Are the girls still in regular contact? Considering where they left off in the show's penultimate episode — the core four deciding to end their friendship on the best possible (but still fractured) terms — it wouldn't be surprising if they didn't keep in touch whatsoever.
Not only was Hannah and Shoshanna's relationship dissolving fast at that point, but Hannah and Jessa also ended their friendship, albeit on way less vitriolic terms. It wouldn't be shocking if Hannah, Shoshanna, and Jessa don't have a current relationship. But that leaves Marnie. In the series finale, Marnie moved out of NYC with Hannah to help raise her son, but the difficulties of that reality weigh on her until the two friends have a confrontation.
From there, Marnie seemingly understood she and Hannah needed space, as unfortunate as that realization was after the final dissolution of their friend group. While it would make a ton of sense to see Hannah and Marnie take a bit of time apart but still stand firm in their closeness, it wouldn't be crazy for them to have drifted apart almost entirely over the years, to the point where all four girls would truly be reuniting during the reboot. How this might go is anyone's guess.
Where is Elijah at in his career?
Hannah's college ex turned gay best friend, Andrew Rannells' hilarious Elijah was just as ambitious about making his dreams a reality as the four girls — so naturally, we want to know how he's furthered his musical theater career since we last saw him.
To be fair, his dream was coming true by the end of "Girls." We left Elijah in the throes of happiness after he got cast in the Broadway production of "White Men Can't Jump," so clearly, he got the start he needed to succeed on stage. But the reality for many theatre actors is that Broadway is not the only stage they'll perform on after they hit that milestone. It will be interesting to see if he continued to book bigger jobs or if he's still doing regional theater and summer stock.
Another possibility is Elijah branching out to film and television — much like Rannells did in real life after blowing up in the original 2011 Broadway cast of "The Book of Mormon." Considering the character's uncompromising charisma and genuine sincerity, which would play well on screen, that's definitely a potential path for Elijah. What if he's a big name in film and television trying to make a stage comeback when the reboot begins? Or the opposite, maybe he's conquered the theater scene and is staging a move to the screen? On top of his relationship status, this is potentially the most burning Elijah question we've got.
Has Hannah come back to her career after pivoting to motherhood?
Hannah's decision to give up her dream of making it in New York as a writer during the last season of "Girls" was almost unfathomable. Though she went on to teach college writing, she did, in fact, pivot primarily to motherhood. With her son now approaching pre-teen years (and Hannah hitting her forties), will her career ambitions come back to her?
She might very well be content with leaving writing behind when we meet her again, her hands full with motherhood and school. It would be a mature turn for her, and wouldn't even be that strange an outcome. But it would also make a ton of sense if she gets the desire to write again now that her responsibilities aren't as pressing as they were in her son's infant and toddler years.
If we do see Hannah's ambitions return, we would love to see her finally get the grown-up book deal she always wanted. It would be a real triumph for her character to check that accomplishment off the list after the Season 2 e-book deal, in a similar way to her New York Times Modern Love story in Season 6. It would be just as satisfying for the audience that has always wanted to see her succeed. Even if Hannah decides not to go back to her former writer life, though, if she's happy during the reboot, we're happy.