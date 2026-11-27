In 1982, Louis Gossett Jr. starred in two projects on opposite ends of the Hollywood spectrum: one won him an Oscar, and the other was canceled after only one season.

That summer, Gossett's film "An Officer and a Gentleman" premiered, earning him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. In September, he starred in the sci-fi series "The Powers of Matthew Star." The show follows an alien prince (Peter Barton) who is forced to hide out on Earth, disguised as a high school student, after his home planet is invaded. He is accompanied by his guardian (Gossett), who poses as a science teacher.

Created by "Die Hard" screenwriter Steven E. de Souza, "Matthew Star" premiered on NBC and featured some familiar sci-fi talent behind the scenes. "Star Trek" actor Leonard Nimoy directed Episode 9, while his co-star, Walter Koenig, wrote Episode 10.

Before the series premiered, a pyrotechnics accident on set injured Gossett and left Barton with second- and third-degree burns, delaying production for four months. The series ultimately ran for only 22 episodes before NBC pulled the plug in 1983.