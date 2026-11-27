Louis Gossett Jr. Starred In A '80s Sci-Fi Series That Flew Under The Radar
In 1982, Louis Gossett Jr. starred in two projects on opposite ends of the Hollywood spectrum: one won him an Oscar, and the other was canceled after only one season.
That summer, Gossett's film "An Officer and a Gentleman" premiered, earning him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. In September, he starred in the sci-fi series "The Powers of Matthew Star." The show follows an alien prince (Peter Barton) who is forced to hide out on Earth, disguised as a high school student, after his home planet is invaded. He is accompanied by his guardian (Gossett), who poses as a science teacher.
Created by "Die Hard" screenwriter Steven E. de Souza, "Matthew Star" premiered on NBC and featured some familiar sci-fi talent behind the scenes. "Star Trek" actor Leonard Nimoy directed Episode 9, while his co-star, Walter Koenig, wrote Episode 10.
Before the series premiered, a pyrotechnics accident on set injured Gossett and left Barton with second- and third-degree burns, delaying production for four months. The series ultimately ran for only 22 episodes before NBC pulled the plug in 1983.
Louis Gossett Jr. wanted to be free to pick any role
Despite its challenging production, "The Powers of Matthew Star" was a welcome opportunity for Louis Gossett Jr. By the 1980s, Gossett wanted the freedom to take on a wide variety of roles without being typecast.
"I am so grateful that the public has given me this gift," Gossett told The New York Times about being appreciated for his talent rather than being defined by his race. "They look at me as a person — not as a race, or a color. The word for it is freedom, to be accepted as — me."
The Emmy winner, who made history as the first Black actor to win an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, went on to star in other sci-fi projects, including 1985's "Enemy Mine" with Dennis Quaid. At the age of 83, Gossett appeared in HBO's hit superhero series "Watchmen," for which he earned his eighth Emmy nomination. Gossett died five years later in March 2024 at the age of 87.