Contains spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 6 — "From Valinor"

In "The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 6, we get a reference to the three jewels called the Silmarils. J.R.R. Tolkien's posthumously published book "The Silmarillion" explains that this trio was made before the Two Trees of Valinor were destroyed and that they're "filled with their light." In the episode, the hallowed Silmarils come up in conversation when the dead ghost of Celebrimbor (Charles Edward) talks about the famous Elven smith Fëanor crafting both the Silmarils and the Palantíri. We already know a bit about how the Palantíri work (both in "The Rings of Power" and Tolkien's source material), but what about the Silmarils? They're important enough to have a book named after them. What are they for and what can they do?

To understand the Silmarils properly, you've got to start with their maker. Fëanor is one of the most impressive Elves to ever live. "Impressive" is the key word there. He isn't a great guy, and he makes some horrible life choices, but Fëanor is ridiculously talented. He's hands-down the most skilled Elven craftsman (or crafts-elf?) to ever live. He perfectly blends magic and hard skill, and his greatest feat is the creation of this trifecta of hallowed jewels. As for the motivation behind their creation, the Silmarils come about from a desire to preserve an imperishable facet of the glory of the Two Trees of Valinor.