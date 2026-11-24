The Rings Of Power: What Are The Silmarils, Tolkien's Legendary Jewels?
Contains spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 6 — "From Valinor"
In "The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 6, we get a reference to the three jewels called the Silmarils. J.R.R. Tolkien's posthumously published book "The Silmarillion" explains that this trio was made before the Two Trees of Valinor were destroyed and that they're "filled with their light." In the episode, the hallowed Silmarils come up in conversation when the dead ghost of Celebrimbor (Charles Edward) talks about the famous Elven smith Fëanor crafting both the Silmarils and the Palantíri. We already know a bit about how the Palantíri work (both in "The Rings of Power" and Tolkien's source material), but what about the Silmarils? They're important enough to have a book named after them. What are they for and what can they do?
To understand the Silmarils properly, you've got to start with their maker. Fëanor is one of the most impressive Elves to ever live. "Impressive" is the key word there. He isn't a great guy, and he makes some horrible life choices, but Fëanor is ridiculously talented. He's hands-down the most skilled Elven craftsman (or crafts-elf?) to ever live. He perfectly blends magic and hard skill, and his greatest feat is the creation of this trifecta of hallowed jewels. As for the motivation behind their creation, the Silmarils come about from a desire to preserve an imperishable facet of the glory of the Two Trees of Valinor.
How were the Silmarils made?
The Silmarils are closely connected to the Two Trees of Valinor. The pair of arboreal wonders are the sources of night and day in the immortal lands in the west of Middle-earth. They're associated with an otherworldly glory and majesty, and the Silmarils are made to contain a piece of that glory and majesty.
"The Silmarillion" says of their origin, "Then [Fëanor] began a long and secret labour, and he summoned all his lore, and his power, and his subtle skill; and at the end of all he made the Silmarils." No one knows how they were made except for their maker. Each one has an outer layer of crystal-like substance that the book says is "more strong than adamant, so that no violence could mar it or break it within the Kingdom of Arda." (Arda is Tolkien's name for the world.) But that is just their outer shell. Inside, it contains a blended inner fire sourced from the Two Trees themselves. That means the jewels glow from their own inner light. The book "Unfinished Tales" adds the fun detail that Fëanor may have gotten the idea for the Silmarils after seeing Galadriel's hair, which famously caught and reflected some of the intermingled light.
The Silmarils are so unique that "The Silmarillion" adds that it was almost as if they were living things, saying, "They rejoiced in light and received it and gave it back in hues more marvellous than before." They're also hallowed, so when evil beings touch them they scorch their hands. It's even prophesied that "the fates of Arda, earth, sea, and air, lay locked within them."
What happened to the Silmarils?
By the time of "The Rings of Power," during the Second Age, the Silmarils are centuries-old news. They don't impact the story much at that point, either. That said, they're the main catalyst for all of the drama of the First Age, when the Dark Lord Morgoth initially destroys the Two Trees with the help of Shelob's mother, the ravenous arachnid demon Ungoliant. Morgoth then steals the three Silmarils and keeps them embedded in his crown as the final vestiges of the hallowed light.
This prompts some of the Elves in Valinor to head back to Middle-earth to wage war on Morgoth and reclaim the gems. These events are briefly referenced in the double-episode premiere of "The Rings of Power" Season 1, but that summary barely scratches the surface. Entire wars are fought, kingdoms are forged and fall, and epic tales take place — all revolving around reclaiming the Silmarils. Tolkien's most famous love story, Beren and Lúthien, is centered on reclaiming just one of the Silmarils from Morgoth. Long story short, the jewel leads to a war between the Elves and the Dwarves before winding up with Elrond's father, Eärendil, who wears it on his brow as his ship sails the heavens. As for the other two jewels, one ends up in a fiery pit, and the other is thrown into the sea. It's a fitting end, as all three end up in the air, earth, and water of Arda.
Episodes 5 and 6 of "The Rings of Power" Season 3 were released on November 18.