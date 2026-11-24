Broadcast TV Schedule: When ABC, CBS, Fox, And NBC Shows Air Their Last New Episodes Of 2026 And Return In 2027
With the holidays fast approaching, broadcast TV is getting ready to take a break. But when will your favorite shows air their last new episodes of 2026... and how long will you have to wait for them to return in 2027?
What follows is a comprehensive calendar — in list form, organized by network and alphabetized by show — of every confirmed returning scripted series across ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. We've included dates for each show's final new episode of 2026, along with its first new episode of 2027, all independently verified by TVLine.
This list is limited to returning dramas and comedies. For a broader look at what's ahead, including unscripted programming and brand-new midseason premieres, keep an eye out for TVLine's printable January and February calendars.
|ABC
|Last New Episode of 2026
|First New Episode of 2027
|9-1-1
|Thursday, November 19 at 8 p.m.
|Thursday, January 7 at 8 p.m.
|9-1-1: Nashville
|Thursday, November 19 at 9 p.m.
|Thursday, January 7 at 9 p.m.
|Abbott Elementary
|Wednesday, December 9 at 8:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, January 13 at 8:30 p.m.
|Grey's Anatomy
|Thursday, November 19 at 10 p.m.
|Thursday, January 7 at 10 p.m.
|High Potential
|Tuesday, April 7 at 9 p.m. (Season 2 finale)
|Tuesday, January 5 at 9 p.m. (Season 3 premiere)
|R.J. Decker
|Tuesday, October 27 at 10 p.m. (Season 2 finale)
|Pending Renewal for 2027-28
|The Rookie
|Monday, May 4 at 10 p.m. (Season 8 finale)
|Wednesday, January 6 at 9 p.m. (Season 9 premiere)
|Scrubs
|Wednesday, December 9 at 8 p.m. (Season 2 finale)
|Pending Renewal for 2027-28
|Shifting Gears
|Wednesday, February 4 at 8 p.m. (Season 2 finale)
|Wednesday, January 6 at 8 p.m. (Season 3 premiere)
|Will Trent
|Tuesday, May 5 at 8 p.m. (Season 4 finale)
|Tuesday, January 5 at 8 p.m. (Season 5 premiere)
|CBS
|Last New Episode of 2026
|First New Episode of 2027
|Boston Blue
|Friday, December 18 at 10 p.m.
|Friday, January 15 at 10 p.m.
|CIA
|Monday, December 14 at 9 p.m.
|Monday, January 25 at 10 p.m. (new time)
|Cupertino
|Thursday, December 3 at 10 p.m.
|Sunday, January 17 at 10 p.m. (new night)
|Elsbeth
|Thursday, December 10 at 10 p.m. (special time)
|Thursday, January 14 at 9 p.m.
|Eternally Yours
|Thursday, December 10 at 8:30 p.m.
|Monday, January 25 at 8:30 p.m. (new night)
|FBI
|Monday, December 14 at 8 p.m.
|Monday, January 25 at 9 p.m. (new time)
|Fire Country
|Friday, December 18 at 9 p.m.
|Friday, January 8 at 9 p.m.
|Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage
|Thursday, December 10 at 8 p.m.
|Thursday, January 14 at 8 p.m.
|Ghosts
|Thursday, December 10 at 9 p.m. (one-hour Christmas special)
|Thursday, January 21 at 8:30 p.m. (Season 6 premiere)
|Marshals
|Sunday, December 6 at 8:30 p.m.
|Sunday, January 17 at 8 p.m.
|Matlock
|Thursday, April 23 at 9 p.m. (Season 2 finale)
|Thursday, January 21 at 10 p.m. (Season 3 premiere, new time)
|NCIS
|Tuesday, December 8 at 8 p.m.
|Tuesday, January 12 at 8 p.m.
|NCIS: New York
|Tuesday, December 8 at 9 p.m.
|Tuesday, January 12 at 9 p.m.
|NCIS: Origins
|Tuesday, December 8 at 10 p.m.
|Tuesday, January 12 at 10 p.m.
|NCIS: Sydney
|Tuesday, May 12 at 9 p.m. (Season 3 finale)
|Tuesday, January 26 at 10 p.m. (Season 4 premiere)
|Sheriff Country
|Friday, December 18 at 8 p.m.
|Friday, January 8 at 8 p.m.
|Tracker
|Sunday, December 6 at 9:30 p.m.
|Sunday, January 17 at 9 p.m.
|Fox
|Last New Episode of 2026
|First New Episode of 2027
|American Dad!
|Sunday, September 13 at 9 p.m. (Season 20 finale)
|February TBA (Season 21 premiere)
|Animal Control
|Sunday, December 27 at 8:30 p.m. (Season 5 finale)
|Pending Renewal for 2027-28
|Best Medicine
|Tuesday, December 8 at 8 p.m.
|Tuesday, January 5 at 8 p.m.
|Bob's Burgers
|Sunday, May 17 at 9:30 p.m. (Season 16 finale)
|February TBA (Season 17 premiere)
|Doc
|Tuesday, December 1 at 9 p.m.
|Tuesday, January 5 at 9 p.m.
|Family Guy
|Sunday, May 17 at 8 p.m. (Season 24 finale)
|February TBA (Season 25 premiere)
|Grimsburg
|Sunday, December 27 at 9:30 p.m. (Season 3 finale)
|Pending Renewal for 2027-28
|Krapopolis
|Sunday, April 19 at 8 p.m. (Season 3 finale)
|February TBA (Season 4 premiere)
|Memory of a Killer
|Monday, April 26 at 9 p.m. (Season 1 finale)
|Monday, February 1 at 9 p.m. (Season 2 premiere)
|Murder in a Small Town
|Tuesday, December 9, 2025 (Season 2 finale)
|Monday, February 1 at 8 p.m. (Season 3 premiere)
|The Simpsons
|Sunday, December 27 at 8 p.m.
|February TBA
|Universal Basic Guys
|Sunday, December 27 at 9 p.m. (Season 3 finale)
|Pending Renewal for 2027-28
|NBC
|Last New Episode of 2026
|First New Episode of 2027
|Chicago Fire
|Wednesday, December 9 at 9 p.m.
|Wednesday, January 6 at 9 p.m.
|Chicago Med
|Wednesday, December 9 at 8 p.m.
|Wednesday, January 6 at 8 p.m.
|Chicago P.D.
|Wednesday, December 9 at 10 p.m.
|Wednesday, January 6 at 10 p.m.
|The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins
|Monday, December 21 at 8:30 p.m.
|Monday, January 4 at 8:30 p.m.
|Happy's Place
|Friday, December 4 at 8 p.m.
|Friday, January 15 at 8 p.m.
|Law & Order
|Thursday, December 3 at 10 p.m.
|Thursday, January 7 at 10 p.m.
|Law & Order: SVU
|Thursday, December 3 at 9 p.m.
|Thursday, January 7 at 9 p.m.
|Line of Fire
|Monday, November 23 at 10 p.m.
|Monday, February 1 at 10 p.m.
|Newlyweds
|Friday, December 4 at 8:30 p.m.
|Friday, January 15 at 8:30 p.m.
|St. Denis Medical
|Monday, December 21 at 8 p.m.
|Monday, January 4 at 8 p.m.
|Saturday Night Live
|Saturday, December 19 at 11:30 p.m.
|TBA