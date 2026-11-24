With the holidays fast approaching, broadcast TV is getting ready to take a break. But when will your favorite shows air their last new episodes of 2026... and how long will you have to wait for them to return in 2027?

What follows is a comprehensive calendar — in list form, organized by network and alphabetized by show — of every confirmed returning scripted series across ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. We've included dates for each show's final new episode of 2026, along with its first new episode of 2027, all independently verified by TVLine.

This list is limited to returning dramas and comedies. For a broader look at what's ahead, including unscripted programming and brand-new midseason premieres, keep an eye out for TVLine's printable January and February calendars.