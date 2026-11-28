It's been 20 years since "South Park" killed off Chef (Isaac Hayes), and fans still miss him. Chef was a much-needed voice of wisdom for the unruly young main characters throughout the first seven seasons.

Unfortunately, Isaac Hayes suffered from a serious stroke in January 2006, and in March 2006 he released a statement criticizing the show's depiction of Scientology, quitting the show in protest. It wouldn't be until a decade later that Hayes' son revealed the actor had never actually written that statement; someone in the Church of Scientology had taken advantage of Hayes' incapacitated state to put words in his mouth. Hayes' departure from "South Park" may have been a mess, but even before that revelation, fans still remembered his character fondly.

The good news is that if you're a "South Park" fan who wants to hear Chef's voice again, you can get that on the '70s drama "The Rockford Files." James Garner was the main star of that show, but Hayes played a memorable guest star in three separate episodes. He played Gandolph Finch, AKA Gandy, and was introduced in the 1976 episode "The Hammer of C Block" as a former prisoner hoping to find his dead girlfriend's real killer. It was an incredibly dark episode, and it'd be the first of three massively critically acclaimed episodes of the series starring Hayes.