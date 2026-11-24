The Rings Of Power: How The Númenóreans Helped Save Middle-Earth, Explained
Contains spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 5 — "The Lady of Lórien"
Early in "The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 5, Elros tells his brother Elrond (both played by Robert Aramayo) that he's chosen a mortal life and the path of death, which Tolkien called the Gift of Men. The grief-stricken Elrond brings up that trading immortality for a crown, glory, and titles isn't worth it, but Elros sees it as a great honor to help his human friends. In the midst of the argument about the fallibility of Men, Elrond says, "Men fall, Elros, so easily." Elros replies, "Yes, but the Men of Númenor will be different. They helped save Middle-earth. Perhaps one day they will do so again."
The line is referencing specific events, both before and after "The Rings of Power" story is set. Men's future role in helping save Middle-earth is seen throughout Tolkien's writings, most famously in "The Lord of the Rings." But what is Elros talking about when he says Men saved Middle-earth in the past?
"The Rings of Power" is set in the Second Age, thousands of years before "The Lord of the Rings." The first King of Númenor's line references a part Men play even earlier than that, when some of them helped take down the original Dark Lord Morgoth at the end of the First Age of Middle-earth.
Some Men resist Morgoth in the First Age of Middle-earth
Men enter Tolkien's story at the beginning of the First Age when Morgoth is the poster child of evil across Arda (Tolkien's name for the world). As they enter Arda, most Men fall under Morgoth's influence. That's how you get nations like Rhûn in the East of Middle-earth (which we continued to see quite a bit of through the eyes of Gandalf in "The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 3).
The majority of the human race are ensnared by evil, but some resist the Darkness. "The Silmarillion" explains, "There were some that turned from evil and left the lands of their kindred, and wandered ever westward; for they had heard a rumour that in the West there was a light which the Shadow could not dim." These humans are chased relentlessly by Morgoth, but they join forces with the Elves (also called the Eldar) to resist their enemy. The book adds, "The Edain these were named in the Sindarin tongue; and they became friends and allies of the Eldar, and did deeds of great valour in the war against Morgoth."
These Men show up over and over again in "The Silmarillion." They're the focal point of many of Tolkien's most famous First Age stories. They include characters like the mighty warrior Húrin Thalion, the tragic hero Túrin (Húrin's son), the prophetic protagonist Tuor, and the love-stricken romantic Beren. None of these individuals have it easy, but despite all of the struggles and horrors they go through, they remain some of the most tenacious and stubborn opponents of Morgoth's power.
The Edain are the only mortals who fight Morgoth at the end of the First Age
The First Age ends with the War of Wrath or the Great Battle. In it, the angelic guardians of the world, the Valar, summon all good beings to fight Morgoth and defeat him in an epic, world-shattering showdown (literally, as chunks of Middle-earth's coast sink into the ocean in the process).
The Edain are front and center in this fight, standing alongside their immortal friends to bring down the Dark Lord once and for all. "The Silmarillion" says, "In the Great Battle when at last Morgoth was overthrown ... the Edain alone of the kindred of Men fought for the Valar, whereas many others fought for Morgoth." The battle is won, Morgoth falls, and the age ends.
As the Second Age begins, the Valar return with many of the Elves to their immortal lands in the West, leaving Men to fend for themselves. But in appreciation for the help the Edain provided, they give them a special gift: They raise a brand new landmass out of the sea and bless it, turning it into a Garden of Eden-like paradise for the Edain, who helped them win the Great Battle. This island and people become Númenor, the same people who would eventually found Gondor. They ultimately help topple Sauron under the leadership of their returned king, Aragorn, son of Arathorn; bringing Elros' "They helped save Middle-earth, perhaps one day they will do so again" line full circle.
Episodes 5 and 6 of "The Rings of Power" Season 3 were released on November 18.