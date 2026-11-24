Contains spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 5 — "The Lady of Lórien"

Early in "The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 5, Elros tells his brother Elrond (both played by Robert Aramayo) that he's chosen a mortal life and the path of death, which Tolkien called the Gift of Men. The grief-stricken Elrond brings up that trading immortality for a crown, glory, and titles isn't worth it, but Elros sees it as a great honor to help his human friends. In the midst of the argument about the fallibility of Men, Elrond says, "Men fall, Elros, so easily." Elros replies, "Yes, but the Men of Númenor will be different. They helped save Middle-earth. Perhaps one day they will do so again."

The line is referencing specific events, both before and after "The Rings of Power" story is set. Men's future role in helping save Middle-earth is seen throughout Tolkien's writings, most famously in "The Lord of the Rings." But what is Elros talking about when he says Men saved Middle-earth in the past?

"The Rings of Power" is set in the Second Age, thousands of years before "The Lord of the Rings." The first King of Númenor's line references a part Men play even earlier than that, when some of them helped take down the original Dark Lord Morgoth at the end of the First Age of Middle-earth.