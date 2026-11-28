Quote Of The Day By Rob Reiner: 'I Was Single For 10 Years After Being Married For 10 Years, And...'
The deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, rocked Hollywood late last year. Reiner was an accomplished director, producer, and actor. He was also an incredibly well-loved member of the filmmaking community, as evidenced by the multitude of tributes shared by friends and former colleagues after the news broke.
Reiner is perhaps best known for his work behind the camera. He helmed dozens of films, including "When Harry Met Sally...," "The Princess Bride," "Stand by Me," "This Is Spinal Tap," and "Misery," the latter two of which he also acted in. His resume of film appearances also includes "The Wolf of Wall Street," "Sleepless in Seattle," "Bullets Over Broadway," and more. While he never won an Academy Award, his courtroom drama "A Few Good Men" was nominated for best picture in 1993.
As anyone who's seen "All in the Family" or "The Bear" will know, Reiner's work didn't stop at the big screen. He also turned in a number of excellent television performances, including roles in the aforementioned series as well as "New Girl," "30 Rock," "The Good Fight," and others. He won three Emmys, in addition to earning several other nominations throughout the years. Rob Reiner left an indelible mark on Hollywood. That's why he's today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Rob Reiner
"I was single for 10 years after being married for 10 years, and I was making a mess of every relationship."
The above quote comes from Rob Reiner's 2025 conversation with Seth Rogen for Interview magazine, which would end up serving as the director's last major magazine interview before his death later that year. At this point in the conversation, Rogen had asked Reiner why he thought his beloved rom-com "When Harry Met Sally..." had endured for so many years.
Reiner was married to fellow actor and director Penny Marshall for a decade before their divorce in 1981. He's spoken extensively about how the ensuing period of personal turmoil gave the Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal-led film its emotional backbone. "Together [writer Nora Ephron and I] said, 'The obstacle for these two people is themselves,'" the director reflected in his conversation with Rogen. "It's basically their neuroses that've kept them apart."
Deeper meaning of Rob Reiner's quote — periods of emotional stress can be very generative
In the immediate aftermath of his divorce in 1981, Rob Reiner felt he was "making an utter mess of [his] personal life," as he told People in 2019. But it was this exact personal strife that forged "When Harry Met Sally...," one of the greatest rom-coms of all time. As it turns out, almost everyone in the world has experienced intense emotional turmoil in some way or another. Reiner reflected to Interview Magazine that both men and women could see themselves in Billy Crystal's and Meg Ryan's characters. "I think what makes it sustainable is people can relate to it," he said of the film's legacy.
Beyond his artistic output, hindsight would also reveal that Reiner did not mess up his personal life nearly as much as he feared. In the thick of his post-divorce blues, Reiner "couldn't see how [he] would get with anybody ever again," as he told AARP in 2014. That was before he met photographer and producer Michele Singer while filming "When Harry Met Sally..." in 1988. "I thought, 'Oh, well, I see how this could work again,'" Reiner recalled to AARP. The two married seven months later, and they were together for over three decades.
More quotes from Rob Reiner
- "For me, it [sic] just about the work. I just like doing it. You don't think about what something's going to turn into. Something will either last or it won't. ... You better like what you're doing and enjoy the process because even if something you've made stands the test of time for a while, it's never going to stand the test of forever." — from a 2025 interview with People
- "'Spinal Tap' was satire, and I love satire, but that was something my father [director Carl Reiner] had done. And 'The Sure Thing' was romantic comedy and he had done those. So 'Stand By Me' was the first thing I did that was purely an extension of myself, and that meant a lot to me." — from a 2018 interview with The Guardian
- "Most of the movies I do are character-driven pieces and so I know actors are going to inhabit those characters and I make sure there's something they can [inhabit]. I'd never ask an actor to do something I couldn't do — not that I'm the best actor in the world — but if I can do it then I know that anyone I hire can do these things. ... It's a great way to come at the work because ultimately it's about telling a story about people and hopefully they're people you can connect with." — from a 2014 interview with Film at Lincoln Center
- "All I can say are two things: you've got the planet and the people who live on the planet. That's it, so we have to do two things. First we have to protect the planet. And second, the people on the planet have to find a way to live in harmony. So I always say what's going to happen first, are we going to destroy the planet or destroy ourselves? What's happening first, or can we survive both? And that, to me, is the key." — from a 2022 interview with The Talks