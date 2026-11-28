The deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, rocked Hollywood late last year. Reiner was an accomplished director, producer, and actor. He was also an incredibly well-loved member of the filmmaking community, as evidenced by the multitude of tributes shared by friends and former colleagues after the news broke.

Reiner is perhaps best known for his work behind the camera. He helmed dozens of films, including "When Harry Met Sally...," "The Princess Bride," "Stand by Me," "This Is Spinal Tap," and "Misery," the latter two of which he also acted in. His resume of film appearances also includes "The Wolf of Wall Street," "Sleepless in Seattle," "Bullets Over Broadway," and more. While he never won an Academy Award, his courtroom drama "A Few Good Men" was nominated for best picture in 1993.

As anyone who's seen "All in the Family" or "The Bear" will know, Reiner's work didn't stop at the big screen. He also turned in a number of excellent television performances, including roles in the aforementioned series as well as "New Girl," "30 Rock," "The Good Fight," and others. He won three Emmys, in addition to earning several other nominations throughout the years. Rob Reiner left an indelible mark on Hollywood. That's why he's today's quote of the day.