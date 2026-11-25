The search for a new "Dancing With the Stars" pro partner will get underway once more.

ABC has renewed its competition spin-off "Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro" for a second season, host Robert Irwin announced during Tuesday's "Dancing With the Stars" season finale.

But there will be some big changes to the proceedings: Instead of featuring both male and female contestants as Season 1 did, Season 2 of "The Next Pro" will focus only on male dancers, with eight of them competing to join the "DWTS" roster full-time. Their female partners, then, will be real-life fans of "Dancing With the Stars," expanding on a Season 1 challenge in which the contestants all performed with fans of the mothership series. (Prospective male contestants and interested female fans can go here to learn more about the casting process.)

Irwin will return as host for Season 2, though it's yet to be announced if "Dancing" pro Mark Ballas and his mother, ballroom legend Shirley Ballas, will return as judges. (Per Deadline, which first reported the renewal, filming of "The Next Pro" also will relocate from Australia to Los Angeles for the sophomore run.)