Will Dancing With The Stars: The Next Pro Return For Season 2? EP Weighs In

For the first time ever, "Dancing With the Stars" has found its next pro dancer by way of a spin-off reality competition — and future pros could very well be chosen the same way.

On the heels of the "Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro" finale — in which professional Latin dancer Adele Zaikman was crowned the winner — executive producer Conrad Green says he's "totally open" to doing another "Next Pro" season down the line.

"I think it worked really well as a show, and people who love 'Dancing With the Stars' got a whole new take and view on the show," Green tells TVLine. "It gave a lot of pleasure without cannibalizing the main show itself."

Green adds that "The Next Pro" offered viewers "a lot of insight" into what the "Dancing With the Stars" pro partners go through during the course of a season. In fact, many of the "DWTS" pros who guest-judged during this summer's inaugural cycle were grateful not to have experienced the "absolute boot camp" of "The Next Pro" themselves, he says.

"Most of our pros, when they were coming on, were like, 'Oh my lord, I'm so thankful I didn't have to go through that,'" Green laughs.

There's no official word on the fate of "The Next Pro," and the mothership series will take center stage again when Season 35 begins in mid-September. Green, though, maintains he would "certainly consider doing it again, if someone were to discuss it with the network."