Will Dancing With The Stars: The Next Pro Return For Season 2? EP Weighs In
For the first time ever, "Dancing With the Stars" has found its next pro dancer by way of a spin-off reality competition — and future pros could very well be chosen the same way.
On the heels of the "Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro" finale — in which professional Latin dancer Adele Zaikman was crowned the winner — executive producer Conrad Green says he's "totally open" to doing another "Next Pro" season down the line.
"I think it worked really well as a show, and people who love 'Dancing With the Stars' got a whole new take and view on the show," Green tells TVLine. "It gave a lot of pleasure without cannibalizing the main show itself."
Green adds that "The Next Pro" offered viewers "a lot of insight" into what the "Dancing With the Stars" pro partners go through during the course of a season. In fact, many of the "DWTS" pros who guest-judged during this summer's inaugural cycle were grateful not to have experienced the "absolute boot camp" of "The Next Pro" themselves, he says.
"Most of our pros, when they were coming on, were like, 'Oh my lord, I'm so thankful I didn't have to go through that,'" Green laughs.
There's no official word on the fate of "The Next Pro," and the mothership series will take center stage again when Season 35 begins in mid-September. Green, though, maintains he would "certainly consider doing it again, if someone were to discuss it with the network."
What to expect from Adele Zaikman's first DWTS season
Fresh off her "Next Pro" victory, Adele Zaikman will be paired with "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" personality Conner Leavitt, whose wife, Whitney Leavitt, competed on Season 34 of "DWTS" and made it to the semifinals. (See the full Season 35 cast list here.) Conner also danced with Whitney during her Week 5 contemporary routine and earned glowing reviews from the judges for his contribution to the number.
"I feel the expectation [that's on me]," Conner shared with TVLine at a Season 35 cast reveal event. "People might be comparing my capabilities to Whitney's capabilities. ... People are allowed to make that comparison, but I just really hope this can be a bit of a blank canvas. I'm partnered with Adele, Adele's an amazing choreographer, I couldn't be more thrilled to have her as my partner, and I'm really excited for everyone to see our Week 1 dance."
Zaikman added that rehearsing for "Dancing With the Stars" has been a respite of sorts after competing on "The Next Pro," where the time for choreography and rehearsal was quite truncated.
"'The Next Pro' was so hard," she said. "I had only two days to create a routine and teach a routine to an amateur. Now that I'm a pro on 'Dancing With the Stars' and I have a week [to teach a routine], I'm like, 'OK! If I've done it in two days, I can do it in a week!'"
"Dancing With the Stars" Season 35 begins with a two-night premiere on Tuesday, September 15, and Wednesday, September 16, at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.