Dancing With The Stars Finale Recap: Did The Right Dancer Win Season 35?
Who doesn't love a good Thanksgiving tradition? You've got the stuffing and mashed potatoes, you've got the Macy's parade... and, yep, you've got the "Dancing With the Stars" season finale, which typically falls just before Turkey Day. And much like the big meal coming later this week, Tuesday's "Dancing" finale kept us well-fed, offering up no less than three hours of competitive performances as the Mirrorball trophy awaited its newest owner.
Ahead of the season ender, we asked TVLine readers for their thoughts on who would win and who should win Season 35 of the ABC competition, and the polls were nailbiters: With just hours to go before the finale went live, Ezra Frech and Amber Glenn were neck-and-neck in the question of who would win (with Ezra beating Amber by just 0.2%!), while Amber narrowly edged out Ezra in the question of who should win.
And though our poll results indicated that Tatyana Ali, Maura Higgins, and Connor Wood had significantly lower chances of winning the Mirrorball, that's just a small sample of the "Dancing" viewership; Connor and Tatyana, though underdogs, have gotten plenty of love on social media for weeks, and Maura made an 11th-hour push for the big win in last week's semifinals, where she delivered a fantastic samba that's still circulating on this recapper's TikTok feed.
So, who emerged victorious in the end? Keep scrolling for our full recap of the finale's performances and results, then hit the comments with your thoughts on who won Season 35!
Round 1: Judges' Choice
First up was the Judges' Choice round, in which Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli challenged each couple to put a fresh spin on a style they'd performed earlier in the season, then visited rehearsals during the week to offer some constructive criticism. Here's how the Round 1 scores shook out:
- Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik (Salsa): 27 out of 30
- Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach (Salsa): 30 out of 30
- Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov (Quickstep): 30 out of 30
- Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas (Tango): 30 out of 30
- Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold (Viennese waltz): 28 out of 30
Round 2: The Instant Dance Challenge
Next up was the Instant Dance Challenge, a much-dreaded round that's become an annual staple since it was first introduced in Season 33. Each pair spent the week rehearsing a few different styles they could be asked to perform on the finale, but they didn't actually learn the style or corresponding song that they'd selected until five minutes before they danced live on the episode.
I've always enjoyed seeing the slightly unhinged challenge ideas that the "Dancing With the Stars" creatives cook up — I'm bummed that the potential Mega Dance round, which executive producer Conrad Green teased to me ahead of Season 35, never materialized for this cycle — but I don't know that the season finale is the right place for the Instant Dance Challenge. Surely the finalists are already bundles of nerves heading into this last episode, and instead of showing off one more routine in which they feel very secure, they're left to half-panic their way through one of their final opportunities to prove to the voters how far they've come. Not ideal!
But I digress. Here's how the Instant Dance Challenge unfolded:
- Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik (Jive): 27 out of 30
- Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach (Tango): 30 out of 30
- Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov (Cha-Cha): 30 out of 30
- Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas (Quickstep): 30 out of 30
- Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold (Cha-Cha): 25 out of 30
Round 3: Freestyles
Last up were the highly anticipated freestyle dances, in which the rulebook was tossed aside and the couples could do whatever they liked for their choreography — including the recruitment of special guest stars, like the fellow Eras Tour dancers (Tori Evans and Raphael Thomas) that Jan wisely enlisted for his and Tatyana's freestyle. Here's a look at the scores:
- Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik: 28 out of 30 (giving them 82 out of 90 for the night)
- Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach: 30 out of 30 (giving them 90 out of 90 for the night) (Oh, man, we'd been worried all season long that Ezra's running blade might fall off during a routine, and it happened in his very last performance with Daniella. But Ezra gamely continued with the choreography until he got a natural opportunity to put his prosthetic back on, and the incident ultimately only strengthened what turned out to be an incredibly powerful, one-for-the-ages freestyle.)
- Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov: 30 out of 30 (giving them 90 out of 90 for the night)
- Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas: 30 out of 30 (giving them 90 out of 90 for the night)
- Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold: 29 out of 30 (giving them 82 out of 90 for the night)
And the winners are...
Once the fifth freestyle was over, the finalists had officially made their cases for the Mirrorball, and the final say rested with the voters at home. After 11 weeks of competition, your Season 35 champions are... Ezra and Daniella!
Amber and Pasha were this year's runners-up; Connor and Rylee scored third place; Tatyana and Jan came in fourth place; and Maura and Mark finished in fifth place.
With his victory, Ezra became not only the first amputee to win "Dancing With the Stars," but the youngest male competitor to take home the Mirrorball (at just 21 years old), dethroning last season's victor, Robert Irwin.
That's a wrap on another "Dancing" season! Now it's your turn: Do you agree with Tuesday's finale results? Drop a comment below with all of your thoughts!