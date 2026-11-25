Who doesn't love a good Thanksgiving tradition? You've got the stuffing and mashed potatoes, you've got the Macy's parade... and, yep, you've got the "Dancing With the Stars" season finale, which typically falls just before Turkey Day. And much like the big meal coming later this week, Tuesday's "Dancing" finale kept us well-fed, offering up no less than three hours of competitive performances as the Mirrorball trophy awaited its newest owner.

Ahead of the season ender, we asked TVLine readers for their thoughts on who would win and who should win Season 35 of the ABC competition, and the polls were nailbiters: With just hours to go before the finale went live, Ezra Frech and Amber Glenn were neck-and-neck in the question of who would win (with Ezra beating Amber by just 0.2%!), while Amber narrowly edged out Ezra in the question of who should win.

And though our poll results indicated that Tatyana Ali, Maura Higgins, and Connor Wood had significantly lower chances of winning the Mirrorball, that's just a small sample of the "Dancing" viewership; Connor and Tatyana, though underdogs, have gotten plenty of love on social media for weeks, and Maura made an 11th-hour push for the big win in last week's semifinals, where she delivered a fantastic samba that's still circulating on this recapper's TikTok feed.

So, who emerged victorious in the end? Keep scrolling for our full recap of the finale's performances and results, then hit the comments with your thoughts on who won Season 35!