Why Cora From Blade Runner 2099 Looks So Familiar
The Amazon Prime Video series "Blade Runner 2099" is now streaming and you may be wondering where you've seen the actress who plays Cora before. Her name is Hunter Schafer, and if she looks familiar to you, it could be because she was one of the main stars of HBO's hit drama series "Euphoria." Schafer played Jules Vaughn, a transgender teen who develops a close but turbulent relationship with Rue (Zendaya), a teenager struggling with addiction.
Outside of her starring role in "Euphoria," Schafer has mostly acted in films. In 2023, she played fashion designer and Capitol rebel Tigris in "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes." She was in two movies in 2024, starring as Gretchen in the horror film "Cuckoo" and playing Anna in the hit Yorgos Lanthimos black dramedy "Kinds of Kindness." Most recently, she played Hilda in the 2026 Anne Hathaway-led psychological thriller "Mother Mary."
Schafer opened up about her career to date in a candid interview with Backstage, explaining that, now that "Euphoria" is over, she's starting a new chapter. "This is something I've been thinking about a lot recently, because I'm in this new moment of my life," she said, adding, "I can be more picky about what I do now, so I'm really only doing things that make me feel sparkly inside."
Playing Cora was a physical challenge for Hunter Schafer
While Hunter Schafer has played some pretty demanding roles in the past, stepping into the skin of Cora for "Blade Runner 2099" was her biggest challenge yet in terms of action. She talked about the physical aspect of the role in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "It was a big lifestyle change, honestly, filming this," said Schafer. "Because it was just so much movement every day, and being on your feet, and running out of breath, and throwing yourself over objects or under or on them."
Schafer added that she was a smoker at the time and that made things even more difficult, but being able to learn from co-star Michelle Yeoh (who began her career in martial arts films in Hong Kong) made things easier. In that same interview, Yeoh revealed that she told the show's stunt coordinator to build Schafer's scenes around her instead of trying to make her do things that seasoned action actors would do. Check out TVLine's review of "Blade Runner 2099" to see what we thought of the series.