The Amazon Prime Video series "Blade Runner 2099" is now streaming and you may be wondering where you've seen the actress who plays Cora before. Her name is Hunter Schafer, and if she looks familiar to you, it could be because she was one of the main stars of HBO's hit drama series "Euphoria." Schafer played Jules Vaughn, a transgender teen who develops a close but turbulent relationship with Rue (Zendaya), a teenager struggling with addiction.

Outside of her starring role in "Euphoria," Schafer has mostly acted in films. In 2023, she played fashion designer and Capitol rebel Tigris in "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes." She was in two movies in 2024, starring as Gretchen in the horror film "Cuckoo" and playing Anna in the hit Yorgos Lanthimos black dramedy "Kinds of Kindness." Most recently, she played Hilda in the 2026 Anne Hathaway-led psychological thriller "Mother Mary."

Schafer opened up about her career to date in a candid interview with Backstage, explaining that, now that "Euphoria" is over, she's starting a new chapter. "This is something I've been thinking about a lot recently, because I'm in this new moment of my life," she said, adding, "I can be more picky about what I do now, so I'm really only doing things that make me feel sparkly inside."