One of Apple TV's best sci-fi shows, "Silo" is about a community being ruled by secrets and propaganda in a post-apocalyptic environment. Rebecca Ferguson plays Juliette Nichols, a member of an isolated group that lives underground in what's called Silo 18. Believing the world above is toxic and uninhabitable, people stay holed up in silos. When deaths start happening in the community and Juliette dares to disrupt the status quo by digging deeper into the stories being told, the truth about the silos and the world start coming into focus.

Like "The Hunger Games," "Silo" starts small with a central protagonist and slowly builds, stacking layers of drama, mystery, and character development until you think the narrative might topple over. However, it doesn't give under its own weight. Instead, it creates more action, more surprises, and a sci-fi spectacle that rewards your patience. Juliette comes across as a more mature version of Katniss: She begins as an engineer searching for truth in her silo before eventually becoming an antihero and then a revolutionary.

Ferguson, who's always been an underrated performer, told Awards Daily the working on the show (which is based on the "Silo" trilogy of novels by Hugh Howey) is a collaborative process. "I like the show, I love the scale of the set, I love the team, and I love the fact that I get to sit in on the writer's rooms if I'm allowed to," she said. "I get to be a part of the process. You know, it's a love journey for me. This is a baby; this job is. It's one of the happiest jobs that I've ever done."