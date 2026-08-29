10 Best Apple TV Sci-Fi Shows, Ranked

In only a few short years, Apple TV has proven itself to be the number one streaming service for fans of science fiction. Although streamers like Netflix and HBO have wowed viewers with shows like "Stranger Things" and "The Leftovers," respectively, Apple TV has built an impressive library of original series featuring some of the most thrilling and captivating science fiction mysteries in recent memory.

Of course, science fiction is not a new thing for television. The genre has been a part of television since the very beginning, with shows like "The Twilight Zone" and "Star Trek" innovating beyond its roots in novels and B-movies. Among the many sci-fi TV shows that define the genre are long-running sagas like "Doctor Who," animated classics like "Futurama," and pop culture phenomena like "The X-Files," all of which serve as inspirations for the shows that currently make up Apple TV's library of original content.

Though it may seem overwhelming as a new subscriber to Apple TV looking for which big sci-fi show to watch first, these 10 series are the ones to start binge-watching as soon as possible. Some are only a season or so into their run, meaning it won't take long to catch up with the rest of the world. However, other shows are nearing their end, so best to watch them soon before time runs out.