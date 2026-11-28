Why Bebeto From Blade Runner 2099 Looks So Familiar
"Blade Runner 2099" serves as a follow-up to the 2017 film "Blade Runner 2049" and features a world where Replicants are now the ruling class over humans. The series boasts a stellar, talented cast. This includes Dimitri Abold, the actor who plays Bebeto. The Jamaican-born, German-raised actor has a diverse acting portfolio dating back to 2014, so you may have seen some of his other television work.
After getting his start in Germany, Abold made the transition to English-language media with a role in the Netflix series "Warrior Nun," one of the best action shows currently streaming on Netflix. This wild fantasy drama series (which is based on Ben Dunn's comic book character Warrior Nun Areala) follows a teenager named Ava who discovers that she belongs to an ancient, demon-fighting order called the Cruciform Sword. Abold appeared in the first four episodes as Randall, a streetwise kid.
More recently, Abold appeared in the Idris Elba-led Apple TV series "Hijack." Elba stars as Sam Nelson, a lawyer and corporate business negotiator who finds himself trying to organize the safe landing of a flight from Dubai to London that's been hijacked. The second season involves a train instead of a plane and takes place in Berlin, with Abold playing a train dispatcher. You may also recognize Abold's voice from the animated Prime Video anthology series "Secret Level" — he voices Rade in the episode "Concord: Tale of the Implacable."
Abold gave a standout performance in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Dimitri Abold has also been in a few films, the biggest of which by some distance is 2023's "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes." This prequel movie, which gives viewers the origin story of future president Coriolanus Snow, came out in 2018. Abold played the role of Reaper Ash, a tribute from District 11. Director Francis Lawrence praised his contribution to the film during an interview with Collider, calling him a "phenomenal actor." He added, "He would improvise a lot, and I think we just got a lot of great emotion and strength and kind of nobility from him."
Unsurprisingly, landing the role of Reaper was a huge moment for Abold, give the size of the YA franchise. "Being part of The Hunger Games was one of the most exciting but also scary things for me," he told The Quintessential Gentlemen in 2026. "I wasn't sure I was ready to be part of such an important franchise, a franchise I grew up with, led by so many fantastic actors." Although he admitted that being in the position to contribute creatively to the film was "very nerve-wracking," he made sure to give it his all. Given Lawrence's stamp of approval, it's clear Abold succeeded.