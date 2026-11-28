"Blade Runner 2099" serves as a follow-up to the 2017 film "Blade Runner 2049" and features a world where Replicants are now the ruling class over humans. The series boasts a stellar, talented cast. This includes Dimitri Abold, the actor who plays Bebeto. The Jamaican-born, German-raised actor has a diverse acting portfolio dating back to 2014, so you may have seen some of his other television work.

After getting his start in Germany, Abold made the transition to English-language media with a role in the Netflix series "Warrior Nun," one of the best action shows currently streaming on Netflix. This wild fantasy drama series (which is based on Ben Dunn's comic book character Warrior Nun Areala) follows a teenager named Ava who discovers that she belongs to an ancient, demon-fighting order called the Cruciform Sword. Abold appeared in the first four episodes as Randall, a streetwise kid.

More recently, Abold appeared in the Idris Elba-led Apple TV series "Hijack." Elba stars as Sam Nelson, a lawyer and corporate business negotiator who finds himself trying to organize the safe landing of a flight from Dubai to London that's been hijacked. The second season involves a train instead of a plane and takes place in Berlin, with Abold playing a train dispatcher. You may also recognize Abold's voice from the animated Prime Video anthology series "Secret Level" — he voices Rade in the episode "Concord: Tale of the Implacable."