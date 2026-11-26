Contains spoilers for "Blade Runner 2099" Episode 1

The "Blade Runner 2099" premiere introduces Prime Video subscribers to an even bleaker dystopian future than the one seen in the movies by Ridley Scott and Denis Villeneuve. As fans of the 1982 original may have noticed, the first episode of the new series starring Hunter Schafer features a subtle nod to the replicant Rachael (Sean Young).

The Easter egg happens within the first 15 minutes of the premiere when Cora (Hunter Schafer) flees to an administrative office after narrowly escaping the replicants hunting unregistered humans. When she bursts into her friend Bebeto's (Dimitri Abold) office, he's already tending to another woman. She looks remarkably like Rachael, complete with her coiffed hairstyle and office wear, though the woman isn't meant to literally be Sean Young's character from the classic movie.

When Cora walks into the room, she looks at a display screen and says the woman's name is "Deidre Lawson." She's just a normal woman who's briefly caught up in Cora's escape attempt at the start of "Blade Runner 2099." Regardless, it's a cool reference to the original, one that confirms Rachael's unique fashion sense hasn't gone out of style in the 80 years that have passed in-universe since audiences first met Rachael and Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford).