Blade Runner 2099 Premiere Includes A Subtle Nod To Sean Young's Replicant Rachael
Contains spoilers for "Blade Runner 2099" Episode 1
The "Blade Runner 2099" premiere introduces Prime Video subscribers to an even bleaker dystopian future than the one seen in the movies by Ridley Scott and Denis Villeneuve. As fans of the 1982 original may have noticed, the first episode of the new series starring Hunter Schafer features a subtle nod to the replicant Rachael (Sean Young).
The Easter egg happens within the first 15 minutes of the premiere when Cora (Hunter Schafer) flees to an administrative office after narrowly escaping the replicants hunting unregistered humans. When she bursts into her friend Bebeto's (Dimitri Abold) office, he's already tending to another woman. She looks remarkably like Rachael, complete with her coiffed hairstyle and office wear, though the woman isn't meant to literally be Sean Young's character from the classic movie.
When Cora walks into the room, she looks at a display screen and says the woman's name is "Deidre Lawson." She's just a normal woman who's briefly caught up in Cora's escape attempt at the start of "Blade Runner 2099." Regardless, it's a cool reference to the original, one that confirms Rachael's unique fashion sense hasn't gone out of style in the 80 years that have passed in-universe since audiences first met Rachael and Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford).
Blade Runner 2099 flips the script of the movies
While "Blade Runner 2099" is set in the same continuity as the movies, it flips the social dynamics that audiences are familiar with. In the films, rogue replicants are hunted by Blade Runners. But the new show takes place after the replicants rose up against humanity and took power for themselves. Now, unregistered humans find themselves in the same hunted position that the artificial beings were.
"Blade Runner 2099" has the potential to become one of the best sci-fi TV shows ever made because of its fresh take on the franchise as well as its commitment to the sprawling cyberpunk world. Much of the series is focused on "Euphoria" star Hunter Schafer as Cora, who pretends to be a replicant as a way of figuring out what the Blade Runners are up to. That's not exactly easy when she's partnered with veteran Blade Runner Olwen (Michelle Yeoh), but her subterfuge touches on a key theme about the nature of humanity.
"I think the idea that you can't tell a replicant from a human is baked into the franchise," creator Silka Luisa told Den of Geek. "It's important because as an audience member, you can never really get on completely solid ground, because you never know who anyone is, and that puts you in the mindset of the characters in the show."