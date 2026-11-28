Contains spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 5, "The Lady of Lórien."

Early in "The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 5, Elros tells his brother Elrond (both played by Robert Aramayo) that he's chosen a mortal life and is going away to lead a new nation of Men on the island of Númenor. At one point, Elros waxes poetic, saying, "Can you imagine what it would have been like? To have seen it, up close? An entire island being born from the sea." If the reference seems odd, it's because this is a unique moment in Middle-earth history. Most of Arda (Tolkien's word for Earth) is created at the beginning of the Middle-earth timeline. But during the Second Age, the Earth changes more than once.

The first of these changes comes during the transition from the First Age to the Second Age, when the island of Númenor is literally raised out of the ocean by the angelic guardians called the Valar as a safe new home for the humans who would come to live there. That's the change Elros is talking about when he references islands being born out of oceans.

The part of "The Silmarillion" called "Akallabêth, The Downfall of Númenor," opens with the creation of its titular landmass. It says the Valar create the island as a safe haven and a gift to a select number of tribes of Men (called the Edain). These are the mortals who helped them overthrow Sauron's original master, the Dark Lord Morgoth, as the closing act of First Age history.