Danny DeVito & Christopher Lloyd's Popular '70s Sitcom Is Streaming For Free
Taxi fares can put a big dent in your wallet depending on how far you're traveling, but in the case of watching "Taxi" — one of the best sitcoms ever made — your fee is free if you head on over to Pluto. Set in New York City, "Taxi" is the beloved 1978 sitcom that follows a scrappy crew of late-night cab drivers who see their gig as nothing more than a stopgap as they pursue bigger career avenues. The stellar ensemble cast features a long list of names you'll surely recognize, including Judd Hirsch, Danny DeVito, Christopher Lloyd, Marilu Henner, Andy Kaufman, Tony Danza, and Carol Kane.
The show, which ran for five seasons and 114 episodes, was adored by both critics and audiences. It took home 18 Emmy Awards, including three consecutive wins for outstanding comedy series from 1979 to 1981. Both DeVito and Lloyd took home Emmys for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy, variety, or music series, with Lloyd winning twice.
DeVito's big breakout role was Louie De Palma, the pint-sized, hotheaded dispatcher who barks orders and makes life hell for his drivers. During an interview with AARP (via Instagram), DeVito recalled how the role changed his life overnight: "Taxi — which, God love it — we had five years of bliss. Everybody on it is the best in the world, and our show is a big hit. One day, you can go out; next day, you can't go out — you're Louie, Louie De Palma."
Danny DeVito and Christopher Lloyd loved their roles on Taxi
During a 45th anniversary cast reunion on "The View," Danny DeVito gushed about his castmates, crediting the ensemble as the reason the show still resonates with people today. "From the first day, the first moment that we got together, it was like a family," he said. "We came together. We were hugging and kissing the first day. ... Everybody was falling into place. It was miraculous."
Christopher Lloyd played one of the funniest TV characters of all time: Reverend Jim Ignatowski, the spaced-out former hippie minister who somehow passed his driving test. While speaking with Variety, Lloyd said, "I dug the role just reading it," and he explained how he tapped into the character: "I just kind of felt like I knew the guy. I understood what he was about. At that time, there were people like him out on the street. So I just observed them and my feelings about it, and it worked." Lloyd also credited the cast and the writing team, noting how his performance came out of the freedom and flexibility he felt while working with them.
In addition to streaming "Taxi" for free on Pluto, if you're looking for ad-free ways to watch the beloved 1970s sitcom, it's also available with a subscription on Paramount+ and Prime Video. Additionally, the complete series is available on DVD if your prefer a physical copy.