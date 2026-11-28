Taxi fares can put a big dent in your wallet depending on how far you're traveling, but in the case of watching "Taxi" — one of the best sitcoms ever made — your fee is free if you head on over to Pluto. Set in New York City, "Taxi" is the beloved 1978 sitcom that follows a scrappy crew of late-night cab drivers who see their gig as nothing more than a stopgap as they pursue bigger career avenues. The stellar ensemble cast features a long list of names you'll surely recognize, including Judd Hirsch, Danny DeVito, Christopher Lloyd, Marilu Henner, Andy Kaufman, Tony Danza, and Carol Kane.

The show, which ran for five seasons and 114 episodes, was adored by both critics and audiences. It took home 18 Emmy Awards, including three consecutive wins for outstanding comedy series from 1979 to 1981. Both DeVito and Lloyd took home Emmys for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy, variety, or music series, with Lloyd winning twice.

DeVito's big breakout role was Louie De Palma, the pint-sized, hotheaded dispatcher who barks orders and makes life hell for his drivers. During an interview with AARP (via Instagram), DeVito recalled how the role changed his life overnight: "Taxi — which, God love it — we had five years of bliss. Everybody on it is the best in the world, and our show is a big hit. One day, you can go out; next day, you can't go out — you're Louie, Louie De Palma."