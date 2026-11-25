TVLINE | Colum is an educated man, and yet he brings the baby out to the woods when Letitia asks, and comes back at daybreak. That spoke to me of such a desperate hope. How real are the superstitions to him? Is it a hail Mary type of thing?

No, it's real. For people in 1715, fairy folk and the belief and old paganism is is huge. It's kind of a bit confusing, because as much as Christianity was important, old pagan rituals were still rife in Celtic belief. There's a moment where he looks at the cot and sees the baby and sees the legs, and he sees himself. There's a real kind of, I was gonna say, "That's So Raven" moment. [Off my laugh] I'm glad you got that reference.

He's, like, transported to the future, and he sees his whole life unfold in this way that has been destined to fail. He empathizes with that baby, and he sees that correlation between himself and his child. So there's a moment of pity and anger, and then it switches to, "No, I'm putting the curtains down. I'm putting the irons down. This baby's cursed. This baby's a changeling. I am making this logical step that I'm going to take it to the tree and everything will be solved." Because that's his only hope. He's tried everything this season. He's had everything tested on him. His whole manhood has been questioned. He's had to sit at home while his own brother has been out fighting. He's nearly lost the whole fate of his clan and was rescued by his big sister. So his whole confidence in his male pride is so damaged.

So this needs to work. It's hopeful. And then, when the baby's dead, he's like, "What the f*** have I been doing?"... He's questioned everything in this season: his own relationship to God and his father and the stars and fairies. It's all there.

TVLINE | Before I have to let you go: Tell me what you thought of your Twelfth Night mask and costume in the upcoming finale, and if there's anyone else's that you wish you could have had instead.

I just remember my amazing costume. It was pretty cool. I mean, it looked gorgeous. Conor MacNeill's — the guy who plays Ned Ned Gowan — was so funny. He had, like, a cow mask or something. It was hilarious. It was freezing when we were filming that. I had my cane, and I'd just be tapping him on the shoulder. And there'd be, like, thousands of [supporting artists], and he'd be turning around with this cow mask. I'd be, like, 5 rows behind him on the stairs for the fireworks celebration. It was great fun. But I love my costume, to be fair. I got my little Julius Caesar curls. [Laughs] Yeah, it was good craic.

The Season 2 finale of "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" airs Friday at 8/7c on Starz.