While some TV gurus might brush "Gilligan's Island" off as mindless, silly fluff that centered on the numbskullery of its titular character, late castaway Dawn Wells actually felt the classic sitcom had a much deeper message — especially for those of a young age.

The beloved actress, who played Mary Ann Summers, once opened up about why she truly believed the show mattered for kids. As many fans are aware, the series centers squarely on the buffoonery of first mate Gilligan — played by late comedy legend Bob Denver — whose frequent blunders routinely sabotage the castaways' rescue attempts. Yet, according to Wells, those very mistakes taught children an enduring lesson about unconditional love. "As silly as it seems to all of us, it has made a difference in a lot of children's lives," Wells explained (via Today). "Gilligan is a buffoon that makes mistakes, and I cannot tell you how many kids come up and say, 'But you loved him anyway.'"

Unlike actors who distance themselves from breakout television gigs (such as the last surviving "Gilligan's Island" star, Tina Louise, who never reprised the role of Ginger Grant after the original series ended), Wells stepped into the spotlight as her character and wore it as a badge of honor long after the 1964 sitcom wrapped its original three-season run on CBS. During an interview with Get Out! Magazine, she commented on how "enormously grateful" she was for getting to play the role for five decades, saying, "I loved playing Mary Ann, and I wish there were more women like her in the world. She was honest, resourceful, hard-working, level-headed, supportive, and generous."