All of the chickens and bones and blood have come down to this: It's time to figure out what the heck is actually going on in "YAGA," courtesy of the AMC+ series' Season 1 finale.

In a moment, we'll want to know what you thought about Episode 8. But first, a quick recap.

Episode 7 ended with Rapp (Noah Reid), whom the Parks fired, learning that Katherine (Carrie-Anne Moss) is the daughter of Olena (Sheila McCarthy). He then theorized that Pam (Ezra Franky) was therefore Katherine's daughter, and that all three of them were planning to kill Eckert (Patrick Gilmore) — aka the third "bad dog" Olena referenced after Henry (Hudson Williams) and Logan (Hudson Williams) — in the woods. So he drove out to try to find the cabin, leaving a voicemail explaining everything to Carson (Clark Backo) on the way.

The finale begins with Rapp out in the trees, shining his flashlight around and seeing nothing — though he has flashes of visions of three women wearing masks like he found in Pam's room. "Turn your back to the forest and your face to me," he recites from his notes, then tries it in Ukranian three times as the women in masks approach. There's a rush of wings and then a bunch of chickens appear, seemingly lining the path to the foul-footed hut he's been trying to summon. He drops his lighter on the ground — ostensibly for Carson to find as a breadcrumb? — and takes off down the path.