YAGA Season 1 Finale Answers Our Questions (And Begs Even More) — Read Recap, Grade The Ep
All of the chickens and bones and blood have come down to this: It's time to figure out what the heck is actually going on in "YAGA," courtesy of the AMC+ series' Season 1 finale.
In a moment, we'll want to know what you thought about Episode 8. But first, a quick recap.
Episode 7 ended with Rapp (Noah Reid), whom the Parks fired, learning that Katherine (Carrie-Anne Moss) is the daughter of Olena (Sheila McCarthy). He then theorized that Pam (Ezra Franky) was therefore Katherine's daughter, and that all three of them were planning to kill Eckert (Patrick Gilmore) — aka the third "bad dog" Olena referenced after Henry (Hudson Williams) and Logan (Hudson Williams) — in the woods. So he drove out to try to find the cabin, leaving a voicemail explaining everything to Carson (Clark Backo) on the way.
The finale begins with Rapp out in the trees, shining his flashlight around and seeing nothing — though he has flashes of visions of three women wearing masks like he found in Pam's room. "Turn your back to the forest and your face to me," he recites from his notes, then tries it in Ukranian three times as the women in masks approach. There's a rush of wings and then a bunch of chickens appear, seemingly lining the path to the foul-footed hut he's been trying to summon. He drops his lighter on the ground — ostensibly for Carson to find as a breadcrumb? — and takes off down the path.
Rapp's chicken shack date
The chickens lead Rapp to a shack filled with candles and hanging bones. As he peers into the window, he sees Katherine tending to her mother. But then, all of a sudden, they're both behind him, commandeering his gun and marching him inside. "You're just in time for the big show," Katherine says, tying him to a chair while Olena — who seems to be drifting in and out of lucidity — holds the gun on him.
Rapp says he knows that Pam, who is Anna, is planning to have a baby with Eckert and then kill him. "You've got it all figured out," Katherine says in a tone that suggests otherwise.
As Carson and Eckert enter the forest, she asks him again if he had anything to do with covering up LIly's assault and hurting Geena (Megan Follows). "I mean, we had words," he says feebly, and Carson realizes that her boss did, indeed, do all the things of which he's accused. He counters that he didn't mean to break Geena's wrist. Sorry, dude, no partial credit on this test.
The cops eventually arrive at the clearing with the chickens. As Eckert sits, feeling "off," Carson finds the breadcrumbs Rapp left for them. Eventually, the pair gets to the cabin. Rapp sees Carson through the window and, via some very unsmooth loud talking, lets her know who's inside and how they're armed. She wants to rush in, but Eckert isn't doing well; he wants to wait for the backup she called for earlier.
She does go in, though; Eckert follows her, brandishing his gun. He's about to shoot Olena when Carson clips him in the arm and he goes down. And then, very quickly, we — and Rapp — realize that Carson is actually Anna.
'Are all women Yaga?!'
Eckert sputters that backup is on its way, but it isn't: Carson didn't actually call Billy. Rapp is agog. "This is your mother and your grandmother and you've just been pretending all this time not to know them?" he asks, mystified. He wonders if she's even a cop (she is) and if she killed Henry and Logan (she didn't).
Carson then makes the case to her elders that Eckert — and not Rapp —should be their sacrifice, given his actions toward Lily and Gina. "Wait, am I the bad dog?" Rapp asks, incredulous. He realizes he was cursed upon his arrival in town — the burning chicken on his door, the dreams, the rash — and that the girls who attended Olena's sabbaths helped point Rapp where Katherine & Co. wanted him to go.
"Is every woman in this town in on it?" he cries. "Are you all f***ing Yagas? Are all women Yaga?!"
Katherine admits to killing Henry and Logan, crimes that Carson says she covered up because Katherine is "family." And though the original plan was to kill Rapp for being a "bad dog," Carson suggests that she'll sleep with Eckert — like, right then and there — so she can become pregnant with his kid and then they can kill him according to the legend or whatever honestly what the heck even is this show.
Carson changes her mind (again)
But Carson's proposal dies when Katherine shoots and kills Eckert. Carson pivots, asking why the men have to die at all. Yeah, Rapp is an idiot and a "f***boy," Carson admits, but does he need to be exterminated? Katherine argues that offing the men is the only way to get justice. "Henry raped a child. Logan did nothing" about it," she points out. "Maybe I enjoy knowing the these men will never hurt anyone ever again."
Carson argues that she doesn't want to kill Rapp, and isn't the cycle of sex-impregnation-death kinda messed up anyway? Olena then tells her she's carrying Rapp's baby. Rapp, who is torn between not being able to believe anything he's hearing and abject fear that he's about to die, yells that he loves Carson. Katherine says that's not true. "We are all Yaga, and if you don't kill him, she ends with you. This is your birthright," Katherine tells her daughter, putting the blade in her hand.
Rapp's not done arguing for his life, though he's certainly sensing that the future is not bright. "We could take a whole ring of invisible monsters down as a family!" he says, positing himself as a "good dog" who can use all of the messed-up stuff he saw and learned as the Parks' fixer to take down their rich friends who do bad things. He suggests that they can start with the Parks, because he's got the tape of Henry and Lily that he took from evidence.
Carson's face changes with this new information, and Rapp clocks it. He quickly says he took the tape because Carson made him want to be a better person. She thinks he stole it instead as leverage or an insurance policy. And that seems to shift things definitively for her.
"There are worse men than me!" he cries as she approaches him with a blade. "Maybe," she says, "but you're the one we chose." What she doesn't know, though, is that Rapp has managed to slip his wrists out of the ties that bind him to the chair. He headbutts her, then runs.
The legend continues?
Carson catches up to him at the edge of the water. She maintains that there is no cabin, and that she and Eckert found him in the clearing, where he shot Eckert and hit her. Rapp doesn't believe her. "All women are f***ing witches and you, you're the worst," he raves. He sobs as he says he wants to be good, and she asks him to take her hand so she can lead him away from the cliff he's standing near.
But when Katherine approaches, Rapp starts raving that everything the professor was talking about in her podcast episode was true. Then he imagines a phoenix approaching and jumps, nearly killing himself when he lands many feet down.
It appears that Carson was, indeed, gaslighting Rapp. "What do we do now?" Carson asks. "Now," Katherine replies, "we build a fire."
So they strip Rap, mark his chest with that swirly triangle, and lash him to a post. Then Carson chants something and flicks open his lighter and tosses it onto the pyre at his feet. As Rapp screams and burns, she walks away with Katherine and Olena.
The next day, Carson frames Rapp for Eckert's and Logan's murders, and tells the Parks she believes Logan killed Henry. She then quits her job and leaves town on her boat, flanked by her mother and grandmother. In a flashforward, Katherine attends to Carson as she gives birth... to a boy. Katherine seems disturbed by this unforeseen event, but Carson doesn't care as she cradles the baby to her. "We are all Yaga," she voiceovers as the episode comes to a close, "and we are always hungry."
Where did the ladies end up? Is the legend of Yaga now over because a male baby has entered the chat? Will AMC+ pick up this show for Season 2 (like the original streamer, Crave, just did)? So many mysteries persist!
Now it's your turn. What did you think of the finale? Grade it, and the season as a whole, via the polls below. Then hit the comments with your thoughts!