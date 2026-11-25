All's Fair 'Bottle' Episode Replaces Cast With Drag Queens: To Anyone Doubting This Show, 'These Are The Receipts,' Says Writer/Director
If "All's Fair" was a classic daytime soap opera, Season 2, Episode 6 might begin with the announcer telling viewers: "the roles of Allura, Emerald, Dina, Liberty, and Carr will now be played... by drag queens."
Appropriately titled "Queens," the gender-bending bottle episode (now streaming on Hulu) recasts the ladies of Grant, Ronson, and Greene with famous drag queens, following HR director Reese's realization that her new co-workers have more in common with the cast of "RuPaul's Drag Race" than they do with everyday, ordinary women. To Reese, this explains so much about the ladies' behavior — from their casually diabolical reads, to their outrageous fashion and beauty looks. This revelation results in one of the most entertaining psychotic breaks in recent memory, with Reese spending an entire episode imagining the lawyers in all their glamazon glory.
According to Charles Rogers, who wrote and directed the fever dream of an episode, casting the queens was largely up to series co-creator Ryan Murphy, who knew right away that he wanted New York City icon Lady Bunny to play Glenn Close's Dina. The show also did some "chasing" to land Bob the Drag Queen as Niecy Nash-Betts' Emerald, and the rest of the cast fell into place from there: Marcia Marcia Marcia as Naomi Watts' Liberty, Daya Betty as Sarah Paulson's Carr, and Olivia Lux as Teyana Taylor's Milan.
"It was crazy the way each one of them was not only was perfect for the role, but also took it so seriously," Rogers tells TVLine. "Everybody was ready to treat this, not like the drag episode of 'All's Fair,' but like they are the leads of 'All's Fair.' I just had the absolute most magical, creative, warm time with all of them. It was one of the most positive creative experiences of my entire life."
Do keep one thing in mind, though: what you see happening in this episode isn't actually happening in reality. Rogers classifies this as a "bottle episode," explaining that it's paying homage to a classic TV trope where a character has an hour-long dream sequence, whether it's from being in a coma, having a dream, or experiencing a psychotic break. To put it more simply, "what Reese hallucinates for the entirety of that episode is not canon to the show," Rogers explains.
Jewels Sparkles found a 'new' way to play Kim Kardashian
Charles Rogers is proud of everyone's performances in the episode, but when forced to play favorites, he points TVLine to Jewels Sparkles' impressive portrayal of Kim Kardashian's Allura.
"It's hard to do Kim in a new way," Rogers says. "It's hard to give an angle to Kim, but Jewels found this kind of alien, sociopathic, vacant angle that you don't actually associate with Kim, but somehow it does complement what Kim is doing, elevating it in a drag way." Rogers says it's "almost like there's a mirror on a mirror on a mirror," comparing Jewels' performance to when AI is prompted to keep rebuilding on the same image — and he means that in a good way.
Ultimately, Rogers says the big-swing episode's very existence proves "how much of a handle Ryan [Murphy] and the creative team have on the show itself, on its tone, on its messages, and on its themes. For anyone who doubted that 'All's Fair' was a show that is meant to be enjoyed, these are the receipts."
"It was such a dream," Rogers says of the whole experience. "I couldn't believe that I somehow was working with Lady Bunny and Kim Kardashian at the same time. I don't know what that means for where I'm at in life, but I feel like it means I'm doing something right."
Does this episode of "All's Fair" get 10's across the board from you? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the dragged-out hour, including your own favorite performance(s).