If "All's Fair" was a classic daytime soap opera, Season 2, Episode 6 might begin with the announcer telling viewers: "the roles of Allura, Emerald, Dina, Liberty, and Carr will now be played... by drag queens."

Appropriately titled "Queens," the gender-bending bottle episode (now streaming on Hulu) recasts the ladies of Grant, Ronson, and Greene with famous drag queens, following HR director Reese's realization that her new co-workers have more in common with the cast of "RuPaul's Drag Race" than they do with everyday, ordinary women. To Reese, this explains so much about the ladies' behavior — from their casually diabolical reads, to their outrageous fashion and beauty looks. This revelation results in one of the most entertaining psychotic breaks in recent memory, with Reese spending an entire episode imagining the lawyers in all their glamazon glory.

According to Charles Rogers, who wrote and directed the fever dream of an episode, casting the queens was largely up to series co-creator Ryan Murphy, who knew right away that he wanted New York City icon Lady Bunny to play Glenn Close's Dina. The show also did some "chasing" to land Bob the Drag Queen as Niecy Nash-Betts' Emerald, and the rest of the cast fell into place from there: Marcia Marcia Marcia as Naomi Watts' Liberty, Daya Betty as Sarah Paulson's Carr, and Olivia Lux as Teyana Taylor's Milan.

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"It was crazy the way each one of them was not only was perfect for the role, but also took it so seriously," Rogers tells TVLine. "Everybody was ready to treat this, not like the drag episode of 'All's Fair,' but like they are the leads of 'All's Fair.' I just had the absolute most magical, creative, warm time with all of them. It was one of the most positive creative experiences of my entire life."

Do keep one thing in mind, though: what you see happening in this episode isn't actually happening in reality. Rogers classifies this as a "bottle episode," explaining that it's paying homage to a classic TV trope where a character has an hour-long dream sequence, whether it's from being in a coma, having a dream, or experiencing a psychotic break. To put it more simply, "what Reese hallucinates for the entirety of that episode is not canon to the show," Rogers explains.