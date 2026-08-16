RuPaul's Drag Race Renewed For Season 19 On MTV; All Stars 12 Also Ordered On Paramount+

One of the biggest reality competition shows on TV isn't sashaying away anytime soon: "RuPaul's Drag Race" has been renewed for Season 19 at MTV, TVLine has learned. A new season of "RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked" has also been ordered to accompany Season 19 — and you know what Mama Ru says about not watching "Untucked."

A premiere date for "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 19 is not yet known, but if MTV sticks with its previous release schedule (as it has for the past six years), you can expect new episodes to begin airing in early January 2027. Casting details for Season 19, including contestants and celebrity guest judges, will be announced closer to the premiere.

"RuPaul's Drag Race" wrapped its 18th season on April 17, 2026, crowning Orlando-based queen Myki Meeks as America's Next Drag Superstar; Nini Coco and her giant talking purse came in a very close second.

To date, "RuPaul's Drag Race" has won nearly 40 Primetime Emmy Awards from a total of 88 nominations. Some of its biggest wins include Outstanding Reality Competition Program in 2018 and 2023, as well as Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program, the latter of which RuPaul won for eight consecutive years (2016–2023).