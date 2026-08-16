RuPaul's Drag Race Renewed For Season 19 On MTV; All Stars 12 Also Ordered On Paramount+
One of the biggest reality competition shows on TV isn't sashaying away anytime soon: "RuPaul's Drag Race" has been renewed for Season 19 at MTV, TVLine has learned. A new season of "RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked" has also been ordered to accompany Season 19 — and you know what Mama Ru says about not watching "Untucked."
A premiere date for "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 19 is not yet known, but if MTV sticks with its previous release schedule (as it has for the past six years), you can expect new episodes to begin airing in early January 2027. Casting details for Season 19, including contestants and celebrity guest judges, will be announced closer to the premiere.
"RuPaul's Drag Race" wrapped its 18th season on April 17, 2026, crowning Orlando-based queen Myki Meeks as America's Next Drag Superstar; Nini Coco and her giant talking purse came in a very close second.
To date, "RuPaul's Drag Race" has won nearly 40 Primetime Emmy Awards from a total of 88 nominations. Some of its biggest wins include Outstanding Reality Competition Program in 2018 and 2023, as well as Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program, the latter of which RuPaul won for eight consecutive years (2016–2023).
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars returning for Season 12
And here's more good news for the ever-expanding franchise: "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" has also been renewed for Season 12 at Paramount+, accompanied by a new season of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked."
"RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" recently switched up its format in Season 10, transforming the show into a tournament-style competition complete with a point system, secret alliances, and seemingly more drama than ever before, suddenly making "All Stars: Untucked" an absolute must-watch.
"RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 11" found its winner just last month; Crystal Methyd, who previously made it to the finale of "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 12, won the Tournament of All Stars, with glow-up queen Joey Jay placing second.
"Nearly 20 years later, what began as a dream has become an extraordinary global movement," production company World of Wonder says in a statement. "We owe endless thanks to our partners at MTV and Paramount+, along with every queen, judge, crew member, and fan who has built 'RuPaul's Drag Race.' Drag brings people together in powerful ways – and we are honored to keep celebrating new voices and sharing iconic moments with the world."
Are you excited for more "Drag Race" in your life? What changes would you make to spice up the original format? And which familiar queens would you like to see return for the next "All Stars"? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the franchise below.