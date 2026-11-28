Though the plot of "Agent Elvis" sounds totally outlandish, it's not as far removed from reality as you might think. In 1970, Elvis met with President Nixon to offer himself up as a resource in the administration's war on drugs. He asked Nixon to make him a "federal agent-at-large," and requested a Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs badge, which Nixon actually gave him. Elvis also gifted Nixon a pistol, which happens in the show as well.

Though he may not have been a real spy, Elvis had a real passion for martial arts, just like his character in "Agent Elvis." He studied karate for 19 years and was awarded an eighth-degree black belt in 1974.

"Agent Elvis" also features a hard-drinking, grizzled chimpanzee voiced by Tom Kenny of "SpongeBob SquarePants" fame. While we don't have any evidence that Scatter the chimp could talk, he was a real animal that lived at Graceland and even traveled to Los Angeles with Elvis, terrorizing the musician's friends, family, and co–workers. He supposedly had a taste for booze, guzzling whiskey when no one was looking. While Kaitlin Olson's character was created for the show, much of Elvis' real life was stranger than fiction, giving series star Matthew McConaughey plenty to work with.