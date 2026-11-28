High Potential Star Kaitlin Olson Was In An Animated Series With Matthew McConaughey As Elvis
The ABC series "High Potential" sees comic actress Kaitlin Olson take a stab at solving crimes with the LAPD, but that series wasn't Olson's first foray into the world of crime fighting. In 2023, Olson starred in the short-lived animated series "Agent Elvis," in which Matthew McConaughey plays a version of Elvis Presley who works as a government spy. (Notably, McConaughey doesn't do an Elvis impression — he mostly just sounds like himself.) The Netflix series was created by Elvis' ex-wife Priscilla Presley, who occasionally plays herself in the series, and musician John Eddie.
Olson — who also voiced a character in "The Simpsons" — plays CeCe Ryder, a secret agent who usually appears in a skintight black catsuit. Unlike most of the world, CeCe doesn't care for Elvis' music. Speaking with Empire, Eddie described the series as having a "Forrest Gump-type timeline," which means Elvis finds himself hobnobbing with all sorts of famous figures from history. Additional voice actors include Jason Mantzoukas as Howard Hughes, Fred Armisen as Charles Manson, Simon Pegg as Paul McCartney, and Gary Cole as President Nixon.
Despite this stacked cast, "Agent Elvis" was canceled after its first season. A year later, Olson would become the star of "High Potential," which returns for a third season in 2027.
Agent Elvis was inspired by true events in Elvis' life
Though the plot of "Agent Elvis" sounds totally outlandish, it's not as far removed from reality as you might think. In 1970, Elvis met with President Nixon to offer himself up as a resource in the administration's war on drugs. He asked Nixon to make him a "federal agent-at-large," and requested a Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs badge, which Nixon actually gave him. Elvis also gifted Nixon a pistol, which happens in the show as well.
Though he may not have been a real spy, Elvis had a real passion for martial arts, just like his character in "Agent Elvis." He studied karate for 19 years and was awarded an eighth-degree black belt in 1974.
"Agent Elvis" also features a hard-drinking, grizzled chimpanzee voiced by Tom Kenny of "SpongeBob SquarePants" fame. While we don't have any evidence that Scatter the chimp could talk, he was a real animal that lived at Graceland and even traveled to Los Angeles with Elvis, terrorizing the musician's friends, family, and co–workers. He supposedly had a taste for booze, guzzling whiskey when no one was looking. While Kaitlin Olson's character was created for the show, much of Elvis' real life was stranger than fiction, giving series star Matthew McConaughey plenty to work with.