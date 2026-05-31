High Potential Star Kaitlin Olson Once Played A Character On The Simpsons

In "High Potential," Kaitlin Olson plays Morgan Gillory — a high-IQ cleaner-turned-detective who helps the LAPD solve its most baffling cases. But this isn't Olson's first time taking on a brainiac role. The actress once took a trip to Springfield and played an animated genius who teamed up with Lisa Simpson.

Back in 2016, the "High Potential" star lent her comedic chops to "The Simpsons," marking her first and only guest voice role on Matt Groening's long-running TV show. In the Season 27 episode titled "The Girl Code," which originally aired January 3, 2016, Olson guest-starred as Quinn Hopper, a brash coding teacher at Springfield Elementary.

"She's a very empowered and smart and in-charge kind of woman," Olson said during a behind-the-scenes clip of the episode. True to form for an Olson character, Quinn doesn't tolerate any nonsense. Recognizing Lisa Simpson as a tech-savvy standout in her male-dominated coding class, Quinn immediately takes the brainy second-grader under her wing.