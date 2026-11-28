How DIG's Surprise Parks And Recreation Reunion Happened: 'We Just Really Wanted To Hang Out With [Spoiler]'
Warning: This post contains spoilers for Episode 5 of Peacock's "DIG."
The producers of "DIG" brought a little bit of Pawnee with them to Greece.
In Episode 5 of the Peacock comedy, which debuted this week, archeologists Elise (Amy Poehler) and Neville (Hugh Laurie) are having lunch at a seaside restaurant in Greece when a woman offers to take their picture. And that woman is played by... Rashida Jones, who starred alongside Poehler on "Parks and Recreation." (Elise also comments that the woman is "very pretty" — a nod to Leslie's permanent crush on Ann on "Parks and Rec.")
So what brought Jones back for this reunion? "We invited her to come," executive producer Michael Schur tells TVLine, adding that Jones "lives in London now." ("DIG" shot some of its freshman season on location in Greece and Italy.)
"When we were in Italy, we just really wanted to hang out with her," fellow EP J.J. Philbin adds. "So she came, and then we talked her into a cameo."
Poehler and Jones co-starred on Parks and Recreation
Debuting on NBC in 2009, "Parks and Recreation" starred Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, a low-level government bureaucrat in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. (Hear why Poehler says her "DIG" character is the opposite of Leslie Knope.) Rashida Jones co-starred as nurse Ann Perkins, who became one of Leslie's best friends — and objects of effusive verbal affection. Poehler and Jones appeared together in all seven seasons of "Parks and Rec," with Jones stepping away from the show for the final season but returning for the series finale. Michael Schur served as co-creator and showrunner of "Parks and Rec" before reuniting with Poehler to create "DIG."
On Jones' "DIG" cameo, Schur explains that "Amy improvised the line about her being pretty, which: of course." But Schur and Jones have known each other "for 30 years now. I met her in college... And because she was in London and we were in Italy, it was like, 'Get on a plane!' She just came and hung out with us for a few days, and it was delightful."
Drop your thoughts on the "Parks and Rec" reunion — and "DIG" as a whole — in a comment below.