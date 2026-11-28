Warning: This post contains spoilers for Episode 5 of Peacock's "DIG."

The producers of "DIG" brought a little bit of Pawnee with them to Greece.

In Episode 5 of the Peacock comedy, which debuted this week, archeologists Elise (Amy Poehler) and Neville (Hugh Laurie) are having lunch at a seaside restaurant in Greece when a woman offers to take their picture. And that woman is played by... Rashida Jones, who starred alongside Poehler on "Parks and Recreation." (Elise also comments that the woman is "very pretty" — a nod to Leslie's permanent crush on Ann on "Parks and Rec.")

Peacock

So what brought Jones back for this reunion? "We invited her to come," executive producer Michael Schur tells TVLine, adding that Jones "lives in London now." ("DIG" shot some of its freshman season on location in Greece and Italy.)

"When we were in Italy, we just really wanted to hang out with her," fellow EP J.J. Philbin adds. "So she came, and then we talked her into a cameo."