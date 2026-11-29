From working as a writer and producer on Seasons 7 and 8 of Showtime's "Homeland" — and multiple seasons of "The West Wing" before that — Debora Cahn knew she enjoyed exploring the United States' role in foreign affairs. Still, one pivotal "Homeland" experience gave her the idea for ambassador Kate Wyler's (Keri Russell) international endeavors in "The Diplomat".

In an interview with the Netflix publication Tudum, Cahn shared that when the "Homeland" creative team began each season, they attended "spy camp" in Washington D.C. Spy camp was a week-long gathering where the "Homeland" team consulted primarily with national security establishment professionals to inform storylines. "When the first [ambassador] came in and sat down and talked to us, she just blew my mind," Cahn recalled. "And then she starts talking about what her career has looked like and it's just breathtaking ... Those jobs, when done right, are completely invisible. And all we ever hear about it is like, 'Oh, ambassadors, they go and they drink champagne in fancy places,' and it's so much that's hidden."

Cahn likened the work of ambassadors to the high-stakes espionage missions viewers of "Homeland" saw Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) take on, and that connection helped make "The Diplomat" a reality. "I just felt like this woman is a superhero in a pantsuit," Cahn continued. "She's running around saving the world and dodging bullets and doing it all with a china teacup in her hand. And I just didn't see it coming. And I thought, 'Well, that's a possibility.'"