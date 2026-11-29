Homeland's Creators Had A Weekly Tradition That Inspired Netflix's The Diplomat
From working as a writer and producer on Seasons 7 and 8 of Showtime's "Homeland" — and multiple seasons of "The West Wing" before that — Debora Cahn knew she enjoyed exploring the United States' role in foreign affairs. Still, one pivotal "Homeland" experience gave her the idea for ambassador Kate Wyler's (Keri Russell) international endeavors in "The Diplomat".
In an interview with the Netflix publication Tudum, Cahn shared that when the "Homeland" creative team began each season, they attended "spy camp" in Washington D.C. Spy camp was a week-long gathering where the "Homeland" team consulted primarily with national security establishment professionals to inform storylines. "When the first [ambassador] came in and sat down and talked to us, she just blew my mind," Cahn recalled. "And then she starts talking about what her career has looked like and it's just breathtaking ... Those jobs, when done right, are completely invisible. And all we ever hear about it is like, 'Oh, ambassadors, they go and they drink champagne in fancy places,' and it's so much that's hidden."
Cahn likened the work of ambassadors to the high-stakes espionage missions viewers of "Homeland" saw Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) take on, and that connection helped make "The Diplomat" a reality. "I just felt like this woman is a superhero in a pantsuit," Cahn continued. "She's running around saving the world and dodging bullets and doing it all with a china teacup in her hand. And I just didn't see it coming. And I thought, 'Well, that's a possibility.'"
How Debora Cahn created Keri Russell's Kate Wyler
While the story of "The Diplomat" stems from Debora Cahn's meeting with an ambassador while working on "Homeland," the inspiration behind Keri Russell's Kate Wyler comes from an even more personal experience. In the same interview, Cahn explained that she wasn't used to seeing women in leadership roles, which informed some of the insecurity she has experienced in her own television career. Holding various diplomatic roles in the Middle East before unexpectedly being named U.S. Ambassador to the U.K., Kate similarly feels out of her element when thrust into such a crucial position.
"I think Kate came out of my interest in portraying what that feels like on the inside," Cahn said. "She's a little bit of a raw nerve. She is kind of wearing on her sleeve what I think many people are feeling inside all the time. You're doing something and it's important, but you're concerned that you stepped in chewing gum on the way in and there's chewing gum on your shoe and is there a time in this very long meeting that you're in that you'll be able to look at the bottom of your shoe?"
Netflix has officially renewed "The Diplomat" for Season 5. Kate could be in for some major changes when the plot resumes, considering her shocking resignation from President Grace Penn's (Allison Janney) administration in the Season 4 finale.