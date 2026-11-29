A Gilligan's Island Actor Reprised Their Role In Another '60s Sitcom's Failed Reboot
Russell Johnson cemented his place in TV history by starring as Professor Roy Hinkley on "Gilligan's Island." However, Johnson wasn't always happy with this fame, since it meant people had a hard time separating him from the character. While the actor did go on to play other roles, he kept coming back to the Professor, both for "Gilligan's Island" TV movies and for crossovers with other shows. For instance, in 1987, he reprised his best-known role on "New Monkees."
The show's concept was the same as 1965-1968 series "The Monkees," and between that and the similar name, it was an uphill battle for the new band members to differentiate their characters from the beloved originals. A bitter audience reaction complicated the situation, and the series lasted only 13 episodes. Johnson appeared in Episode 2, "All My Martys." After Marty (Marty Ross) accidentally clones himself, the Professor surprises the band when he pops up out of nowhere and delivers a brief scientific explanation about his seemingly improbable inventions. He declines to help the group solve their problem, joking, "I only work with bamboo, sand, and palm trees. You know that."
Unfortunately, for some viewers, this crossover backfired. As one YouTube commenter declared decades later, "Russell Johnson? Nothing like a reference to a better show to remind you how bad the current show you're watching is." However, while the idea might seem wild, the New Monkees live in a house filled with all kinds of interesting electronics -– an ideal place for the Professor to tinker to his heart's content.
Johnson also played the Professor in a couple of sci-fi sitcoms
Just one week after Russell Johnson popped up on "The New Monkees," he joined his fellow "Gilligan's Island" actors on "ALF" for a crossover episode. This show was in its second season, and its popularity was building momentum. While tech gear on "The New Monkees" was primarily set decoration, ALF's mechanical mysteries were essential for the character to maintain an aura of reality, and the actor's curiosity was piqued. "It was interesting to see how ALF worked," Johnson told the Television Academy in 2004. "[They were] very secretive about that."
Johnson's last appearance as the Professor (and his final appearance, period) came in an episode of the short-lived sitcom "Meego," which had a similar set-up to "ALF." It starred Bronson Pinchot as Meego, a 9,000-year-old shape-shifting alien who crash lands on Earth and stays with the Parker family while he repairs his ship, posing as a human. In the episode "Mommy 'n' Meego," the titular alien attempts to call his mother and accidentally reaches the Professor, Gilligan (Bob Denver), and Mary Ann (Dawn Wells), who are still stranded on their island.
"Meego" ran for just six episodes on CBS in 1997 before the network pulled the plug. "Mommy 'n' Meego" was scheduled to go out as the seventh episode, so viewers in the States didn't get to see it at the time, though the remaining episodes (there were 13 in total) were shown in some international markets. Unsurprisingly, most people quickly forgot about "Meego," and Johnson was among them. "I don't even remember doing it," he told the Television Academy. "I don't remember anything about it." Johnson died in 2014, leaving just one surviving cast member of "Gilligan's Island."