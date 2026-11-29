Russell Johnson cemented his place in TV history by starring as Professor Roy Hinkley on "Gilligan's Island." However, Johnson wasn't always happy with this fame, since it meant people had a hard time separating him from the character. While the actor did go on to play other roles, he kept coming back to the Professor, both for "Gilligan's Island" TV movies and for crossovers with other shows. For instance, in 1987, he reprised his best-known role on "New Monkees."

The show's concept was the same as 1965-1968 series "The Monkees," and between that and the similar name, it was an uphill battle for the new band members to differentiate their characters from the beloved originals. A bitter audience reaction complicated the situation, and the series lasted only 13 episodes. Johnson appeared in Episode 2, "All My Martys." After Marty (Marty Ross) accidentally clones himself, the Professor surprises the band when he pops up out of nowhere and delivers a brief scientific explanation about his seemingly improbable inventions. He declines to help the group solve their problem, joking, "I only work with bamboo, sand, and palm trees. You know that."

Unfortunately, for some viewers, this crossover backfired. As one YouTube commenter declared decades later, "Russell Johnson? Nothing like a reference to a better show to remind you how bad the current show you're watching is." However, while the idea might seem wild, the New Monkees live in a house filled with all kinds of interesting electronics -– an ideal place for the Professor to tinker to his heart's content.