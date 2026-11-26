Contains spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 7 – "Orodruin"

In "The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 7, Sauron finally, at long last, forges his One Ring to rule them all. Over three seasons of the show, we've seen 19 other Rings of Power enter the picture. Throughout Season 3, the only missing piece was this master ring that would allow the Dark Lord to dominate and control all the others — and now it's here.

As he wraps up the job and dons the Ring for the first time (or rather, it hops onto his finger, suggesting that the One Ring might be alive), Sauron stands at the Cracks of Doom and utters four phrases in a harsh, bitter, and powerful language. Here's what he says: "Ash nazg durbatulûk, Ash nazg gimbatul, Ash nazg thrakatulûk, Agh burzum-ishi krimpatul." The words are in the Black Speech of Mordor, and as he talks, they are magically engraved in Elvish letters onto the Ring itself.

The words translate as one of the most iconic lines in all of Tolkien's legendarium: "One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them." These are the last two lines of the Ring-verse poem. The earlier parts read thusly: "Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky, Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone, Nine for Mortal Men doomed to die, One for the Dark Lord on his dark throne In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows Lie."