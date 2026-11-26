Rings Of Power: What Does Sauron Say After He Makes The One Ring?
Contains spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 7 – "Orodruin"
In "The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 7, Sauron finally, at long last, forges his One Ring to rule them all. Over three seasons of the show, we've seen 19 other Rings of Power enter the picture. Throughout Season 3, the only missing piece was this master ring that would allow the Dark Lord to dominate and control all the others — and now it's here.
As he wraps up the job and dons the Ring for the first time (or rather, it hops onto his finger, suggesting that the One Ring might be alive), Sauron stands at the Cracks of Doom and utters four phrases in a harsh, bitter, and powerful language. Here's what he says: "Ash nazg durbatulûk, Ash nazg gimbatul, Ash nazg thrakatulûk, Agh burzum-ishi krimpatul." The words are in the Black Speech of Mordor, and as he talks, they are magically engraved in Elvish letters onto the Ring itself.
The words translate as one of the most iconic lines in all of Tolkien's legendarium: "One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them." These are the last two lines of the Ring-verse poem. The earlier parts read thusly: "Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky, Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone, Nine for Mortal Men doomed to die, One for the Dark Lord on his dark throne In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows Lie."
The One Ring rules all the others
The One Ring allows Sauron to dominate the will of the wearers of the other Rings, albeit in different ways. He never touches the Three Elven Rings (a confusing Sauron detail that "The Rings of Power" Season 3 cleared up), but, according to "The Silmarillion," when Sauron dons the One Ring, the Elven ring-bearers feel it: "As soon as Sauron set the One Ring upon his finger they were aware of him; and they knew him, and perceived that he would be master of them, and of all that they wrought. Then in anger and fear they took off their rings." Unfortunately, the other ring-bearers aren't as perceptive.
Sauron recovers all but one of the Seven Dwarven Rings by the end of "The Rings of Power" Season 3. In the books, he gives these to Dwarf-lords and, while they're too stubborn to control, it makes them greedy and uncooperative with others. The Nine Rings made for Men, which Sauron made with Celebrimbor's help in Season 2, are already wreaking havoc in the show. He used his own blood to forge them, too. That non-canon detail gave him some control over his Human ring-bearers (the proto-Nazgûl, called the Nazgnagôl in the show). Now, with the One Ring, Sauron will have even more influence as he turns these Men into Ringwraiths over time.
The Ring-verse famously sums up the fate of all of these rings and their wearers. But where it gets even wilder is the power behind the words themselves.
The power of Sauron's words in the Black Speech
When Gandalf reveals what the One Ring is to Frodo in the first "The Lord of the Rings" book, he throws the Ring into a fire to reveal the fiery letters Sauron emblazoned on it. When Frodo asks him to read it out loud, he says, "The letters are Elvish, of an ancient mode, but the language is that of Mordor, which I will not utter here." The language is the key part of the issue here. After saying this, the Wizard does tell Frodo what it says in the Common Tongue. He just won't utter the Black Speech words out loud.
Later in the same book, though, Gandalf ends up speaking the words. He just waits for the right time. At the Council of Elrond, the group doubts the authenticity of the Ring as Sauron's long-lost treasure. Gandalf drives home the point by saying the same exact lines Sauron utters in the penultimate episode of "The Rings of Power" Season 3.
Here's how the book explains the scene: "The change in the wizard's voice was astounding. Suddenly it became menacing, powerful, harsh as stone. A shadow seemed to pass over the high sun, and the porch for a moment grew dark. All trembled, and the Elves stopped their ears." Sauron isn't just making up poetry at the Cracks of Doom in "The Rings of Power." He's weaving a potent magic that will continue to reverberate through the millennia. And now that the One Ring is finally in the Prime Video series, expect that same chilling reaction to start influencing things moving forward.