Contains spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 7 – "Orodruin"

In "The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 7, Sauron forges the One Ring to rule them all. There are plenty of little ways the Rings of Power differ in the Prime Video series compared to Tolkien's books. One surprising thing that happens when Sauron first completes the One Ring in the show is it moves on its own, skipping and jerking its way over to its master's hand and hopping on a finger. We know Sauron's motivation in forging it is to control other Rings, but what the heck is happening there? The disturbing scene begs the question: is the One Ring alive?

The answer isn't quite yes or no. Tolkien does talk about the Ring as if it has a mind of its own and makes decisions, and this takes different forms. The Ring is said to hear its master's call, for example. It abandons ring-bearers and slips off fingers without warning. It can tempt people and even convinces Sméagol to kill his friend Déagol (or at least the desire to have it convinces him) within minutes of seeing it for the first time. But these things always seem to connect to the will and call of the Dark Lord.

The little hints at the sentience of the One Ring are most prevalent in the second chapter of "The Fellowship of the Ring," ominously titled "The Shadow of the Past." Here, Gandalf explains the history of the super-powered piece of jewelry to a wide-eyed Frodo for the first time, and the wise Wizard presents a strong argument for the One Ring being a living thing.