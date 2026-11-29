William Shatner Starred In A Hallmark Christmas Movie With Tori Spelling And Gary Coleman
Years after leading his crew on the starship Enterprise, William Shatner helped Tori Spelling understand the true meaning of the holiday season. "A Carol Christmas" premiered on the Hallmark Channel in December 2003. It stars Tori Spelling as Carol Cartman, a self-absorbed talk show host. She is visited on Christmas Eve by the ghost of her late aunt Marla (Dinah Manoff), who warns that she will soon be visited by three different spirits. The television film also features Gary Coleman and William Shatner as the Ghosts of Christmas Past and Present, respectively.
A modern adaptation of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," the television film makes some interesting changes to the source material. Carol Cartman is a fiercely independent woman, though she is also tyrannical. As in the original story, her brass attitude and career prioritization drives away family and friends, including her boyfriend, John Joyce (Jason Brooks). While both Carol and Ebenezer Scrooge are heavily influenced by their respective aunt and uncle, Marla more directly interferes in her niece's life. The original character of Scrooge's nephew, Fred, also receives an interesting update. Rather than being her sister's son, the character is simply her sister Beth.
Shatner's take on the legendary holiday specter is a lighthearted one. Wearing a Santa Claus suit and seemingly always holding a philosophical thought, he shows Carol the lives of John, Beth, and her down-on-her-luck assistant, Roberta (Nina Siemaszko), based on Bob Cratchit.
A Carol Christmas wasn't Shatner and Spelling's first project together
"A Carol Christmas" was the first movie William Shatner and Tori Spelling did together, but not their first project together. The two had been acquainted since the 1980s. Tori's father, Aaron Spelling, was an executive producer of Shatner's nearly canceled cop show, "T.J. Hooker." An 11-year-old Tori appeared in the Season 4 episode "Grand Theft Auto," playing a young girl named Toni Polnoi, whose uncle Victor (Paul Michael) was murdered by car thieves. This was around six years before she had her breakout role as Donna Martin in "Beverly Hills, 90210," which was also produced by her father.
The two continue their friendship to this day, and Shatner even appeared on Spelling's podcast, "misSPELLING," in 2024. During the podcast episode, the two discussed topics such as divorce, fainting, and the importance of drinking water (which Shatner playfully chastised her for not doing).
Sadly, "A Carol Christmas" was the only collaboration between Shatner and Gary Coleman. Coleman, famous for starring alongside Todd Bridges as the iconic TV siblings Arnold and Willis Jackson on "Diff'rent Strokes," passed away in 2010 at age 42.