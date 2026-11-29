Years after leading his crew on the starship Enterprise, William Shatner helped Tori Spelling understand the true meaning of the holiday season. "A Carol Christmas" premiered on the Hallmark Channel in December 2003. It stars Tori Spelling as Carol Cartman, a self-absorbed talk show host. She is visited on Christmas Eve by the ghost of her late aunt Marla (Dinah Manoff), who warns that she will soon be visited by three different spirits. The television film also features Gary Coleman and William Shatner as the Ghosts of Christmas Past and Present, respectively.

A modern adaptation of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," the television film makes some interesting changes to the source material. Carol Cartman is a fiercely independent woman, though she is also tyrannical. As in the original story, her brass attitude and career prioritization drives away family and friends, including her boyfriend, John Joyce (Jason Brooks). While both Carol and Ebenezer Scrooge are heavily influenced by their respective aunt and uncle, Marla more directly interferes in her niece's life. The original character of Scrooge's nephew, Fred, also receives an interesting update. Rather than being her sister's son, the character is simply her sister Beth.

Shatner's take on the legendary holiday specter is a lighthearted one. Wearing a Santa Claus suit and seemingly always holding a philosophical thought, he shows Carol the lives of John, Beth, and her down-on-her-luck assistant, Roberta (Nina Siemaszko), based on Bob Cratchit.