15 Best TV Siblings Of All Time, Ranked
Siblings — can't live with them, can't live without them. It stands to reason that as important (if occasionally infuriating) as these relationships are, they would also be some of the most enduring on television. Whether they're fraught with tension or a total lovefest, seeing these interactions gives audiences valuable insight into what makes the protagonists who they are.
The siblings included on this list have some of the most intriguing relationships in all of television, even if they're fundamentally flawed or even outright toxic. That's part of the appeal for viewers — not everyone can relate to the tight-knit sibling connections we've seen on family sitcoms since the days of "Leave It To Beaver." They might be challenging each other — or trying to destroy one another's lives, at times — but in doing so, they're fascinating to watch.
15. The Bluths - Arrested Development
Where do we start with the Bluths? The ultra-wealthy family who battles against their patriarch's imprisonment for white-collar crimes amidst their own interpersonal dysfunction, every Bluth is a gem on "Arrested Development." Eldest brother Gob (Will Arnett) yearns to be taken seriously by his family, yet seemingly does everything in his power to make himself ridiculous. Michael (Jason Bateman) prides himself on being the only functional adult in the family, unaware of how smug and unlikable this often makes him.
Lindsay (Portia de Rossi), the family's only daughter, has a contentious relationship with her critical mother (Jessica Walter) and a comically out-of-sync marriage with Tobias Fünke (David Cross). And Buster (Tony Hale) is the classic baby of the family, with enough maternal codependency to make Freud's head spin. Unlike other family sitcoms, "Arrested Development" doesn't seem particularly interested in making its characters likable or building heartwarming moments that reflect the bond between these siblings — and we wouldn't have it any other way.
14. The Banks - The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
What's especially interesting about the Banks siblings in "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is how much their relationship and personal character arcs are shaped by the presence of their cousin Will (Will Smith). As such, he becomes an honorary Banks sibling. Without him, there would be little opportunity for Hilary (Karyn Parsons) to see that she could be more than just an entitled princess, or for Carlton (Alfonso Ribeiro) to open his eyes to the reality of the world around them. And without Will, Ashley (Tatyana Ali) — just a child when he moved in with their family — would likely follow in her siblings' footsteps.
But as a foursome, they become formidable, bringing out the best in each other (well, for the most part — it is still a family sitcom, so a certain amount of bickering is to be expected). Although the relationship between Carlton and Will is at the heart of the show, one of the greatest strengths of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is that they all get their moments to shine over the course of its six seasons.
13. The Roys - Succession
Unlike some of the families on this list, there's nothing heartwarming about the relationships between the Roy siblings on "Succession," an HBO series that has secured its position as one of the best TV dramas ever. In fact, if they didn't see therapy as a sign of weakness, their family dynamics would probably keep a single therapist rolling in enough dough to buy out the Roy media empire. Born into immense privilege and deeply problematic in their own unique ways, the Roys are in a perpetual dance between supporting one another against their overbearing father Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and stabbing each other in the back as soon as Daddy sends an ounce of affection in their direction.
While Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) have their own unique relationship as the future of the Roy corporation, "Succession" throws an interesting curveball with the inclusion of Connor Roy (Alan Ruck), their older half-brother. The product of Logan's long-ago first marriage, Connor has grown used to being passed over in favor of his younger siblings — something you think might make him more well-adjusted, but instead gives him an extra need to prove himself. Simply put, these four Roys are an absolute trainwreck of toxicity and family drama — so of course they're essentially running the world.
12. The Gallaghers - Shameless
As chaotic and dysfunctional as the Gallaghers frequently are on "Shameless," it's hard not to find yourself rooting for them. Raised (and the word "raised" is generous) by the alcoholic Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy), the Gallagher children — Fiona (Emmy Rossum), Lip (Jeremy Allen White), Ian (Cameron Monaghan), Debbie (Emma Kenney), Carl (Ethan Cutkosky), and Liam (Christian Isaiah) – are less of a family and more a feral colony. It quickly becomes apparent that the only way to succeed is to do whatever it takes to get ahead. They've fallen through the social cracks, and no one's coming to save them.
But despite this (and the poor decisions that often cause each other harm), there's an unbreakable "us against the world" spirit that defines the Gallagher kids. Fiona, a classic eldest daughter, sacrifices so much for her younger siblings that you're inclined to forgive even her biggest mistakes. Scrappy, fiercely intelligent, and unwilling to give up, the Gallagher kids overcome a world full of obstacles, largely thanks to their ability to work together and lean on each other.
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11. Arnold and Willis - Diff'rent Strokes
Don't be fooled: There's a lot more to the brotherly bond between Arnold (Gary Coleman) and Willis Jackson (Todd Bridges) on "Diff'rent Strokes" than just a bunch of catchphrases. After their mother dies, the two boys from Harlem are taken in and eventually adopted by her former employer, a wealthy man named Phillip Drummond (Conrad Bain).
Their lives change dramatically when they move in with Drummond and his daughter Kimberly (Dana Plato), who are eager to offer them a new family. But because Arnold and Willis are all they have, there's a powerful connection between the two brothers, even when they occasionally butt heads. Over the course of the show's eight seasons, their relationship develops as they adjust to their new surroundings — and face off against a host of serious issues contained within the Very Special Episodes "Diff'rent Strokes" became known for. In many sitcoms built around a central gimmick, characters can feel as though they've simply been dropped into the scenario. But because of the shared history between Arnold and Willis, there's a richer texture to their dynamic, which in turn lends depth to the show itself.
10. Brooke and Cary - The Other Two
There are actually three siblings in "The Other Two," but the show's premise explains why Chase (Case Walker), the youngest of the trio, isn't included in this list. Brooke (Heléne Yorke) and Cary Dubek (Drew Tarver) are two millennials whose lives are changed forever when Chase becomes an overnight sensation after a video of him singing goes viral. Suddenly, they're not just two members of a sibling trio — they're, as the show's title rightly reflects, the Other Two.
Now overshadowed by their teen brother, they must decide whether to carve out identities of their own or ride his coattails for as long as the gravy train lasts. The chemistry between Yorke and Tarver is impeccable, and their back-and-forth goes a long way in establishing "The Other Two" as a 2020s comedic must-watch. Although the show ran for just three seasons, Brooke and Cary are cemented in modern television history as a formidable comedy duo. Their shared disappointment at being passed over in favor of a much younger brother isn't just what cements their bond — it's a metaphor for the entire millennial experience.
9. Jean-Ralphio and Mona-Lisa - Parks and Recreation
A lot of the comedy in "Parks and Recreation" is fairly grounded. Originally planned as a spin-off series to "The Office," it revolves around a group of low-level government employees in Pawnee, Indiana, led by the ultra-passionate but occasionally over-the-top Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler). But while the main cast doesn't usually go too big, "Parks and Recreation" has always given its guest stars a long leash, as proven by the Sapersteins. Jean-Ralphio (Ben Schwartz) is introduced as a friend and occasional business partner of Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari).
He's too much in pretty much any situation — that's his whole thing. But compared to his sister Mona-Lisa (Jenny Slate), he's positively low-key. The Saperstein twins, coddled by their doctor father (Henry Winkler), feed off each other's chaotic energy in the worst (and most hilarious) way. They're used sporadically throughout the series (the writers clearly realized a little would go a long way with these two), but each time they show up, they steal the show.
8. Tia and Tamera - Sister, Sister
Twins have a unique bond, so the idea of them being somehow separated has been a popular trope since Hayley Mills starred in "The Parent Trap." "Sister, Sister" offered a different take on the idea. In it, Tia and Tamera Mowry play twins who were separated at birth and raised by different adoptive parents: Ray Campbell (Tim Reid) and Lisa Landry (Jackée Harry).
Once the two are reunited as teenagers, their single parents make the decision to move their families in together, so the girls can make up for lost time and develop a relationship with each other. But this arrangement is not without its complications — the least of which is that Ray and Lisa have very different parenting styles, and two very different daughters. Although Tia and Tamera's personalities often brought them into 25-minute sitcom conflict, their inherent bond with one another was evident from their very first encounter. Of course, the fact that they are real-life twins goes a long way in giving the two a strong connection and sense of chemistry with one another. They're very different people, but their commitment to forging a sisterly relationship — especially considering that they've spent so much of their lives apart — gives this show its heart.
7. Malcolm, Reese, Dewey, and Francis - Malcolm in the Middle
Sorry, but the brothers on Fox classic "Malcolm in the Middle" should be studied in a lab. They're each little monsters in their own way, constantly waging psychological warfare on one another unless it's one of the rare occasions where they need to team up to get something past their parents, Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) and Hal (Bryan Cranston). Although Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) is the show's narrative anchor, a gifted teen who's convinced he's smarter than everyone he meets, he's at his best when he's scrapping in the metaphorical mud with his brothers.
Since eldest brother Francis (Christopher Masterson) spends much of the show's run living away from home, most of the day-to-day hijinks revolve around Malcolm's relationship with Reese and Dewey (Justin Berfield and Erik Per Sullivan, respectively). The best thing about their often contentious relationship is its unpredictability factor: While they're often at each other's throats, you never know when one of them is going to step up and protect their brothers. And isn't that what having siblings is all about?
6. Big Pete and Little Pete - The Adventures of Pete & Pete
If you're ever trying to figure out the millennial sense of humor, watching a few episodes of "The Adventures of Pete & Pete" will go a long way. Released in the early 1990s on Nickelodeon, back when the network was still in its full-on weirdo mode, it feels like a kids' version of "Twin Peaks." Its two lead characters, a pair of brothers inexplicably both named Pete (with Michael Maronna playing Big Pete and Danny Tamberelli playing Little Pete), live in a strange and unsettling interpretation of suburbia. It exists in some sort of heightened reality, imbuing classic surrealism into its traditional preteen plotlines.
But while everyone on this show is eccentric, to say the least, the relationship between Big Pete and Little Pete is as warm and wholesome as they come. The brothers have a keen understanding of one another and how they each interact with the world, giving the entire production a sense of empathy that provides a perfect counterbalance to its odder elements.
5. Sam and Dean Winchester - Supernatural
Your siblings are probably great and all, but would they go to literal Hell for you? Over the course of 15 seasons of "Supernatural," Sam and Dean Winchester (played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, respectively) go through a frankly unhealthy misery Olympics where they compete to see who can sacrifice the most for each other. These two brothers are not just ordinary salt-of-the-earth folk — they're hunters who have committed themselves to fighting the forces of darkness.
Whether that means sending a tortured ghost to the afterlife where it can't hurt anyone anymore or fighting the actual devil, the Winchesters put their lives in each other's hands on a daily basis. Their relationship might not always be smooth sailing, but you know without a doubt that these two would do just about anything for one another. Sure, they'll fight over whose turn it is to pick the music in their beloved '67 Chevy Impala, but when their backs are against the wall, there's no one they can count on more.
4. The Belchers - Bob's Burgers
One of the most endearing aspects of the long-running Fox animated sitcom "Bob's Burgers" is that all of the members of the Belcher family genuinely seem to enjoy each other. Unlike many other similar shows, which rely on a certain amount of antagonism and hostility for comedic purposes, the dynamic between the Belchers is refreshingly good-natured.
While that's true of the family as a whole, it especially applies to the three Belcher children: Awkward teen Tina, lovable eccentric Gene, and prickly Louise. They may have their little tiffs, but they're always there for each other when it counts. And although they have carte blanche to pick on one another, woe betide any outsider who dares to come for one of the Belcher kids. Over the course of the show's 16 seasons (and counting), they've been at the heart of one of the most likeable animated series on television.
3. Dennis and Dee - It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
There just aren't enough pure sociopaths in television comedy these days. Luckily, Dennis (Glenn Howerton) and Dee (Kaitlin Olson) from the pitch black "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" are here to fill the void. From the very first episode of the show, the two siblings have lived up to their reputation as two of just the worst people alive. Selfish, ruthless, and manipulative, there's very little they won't do to achieve their own petty ends — no matter who it hurts.
There's probably only one thing scarier than when they're facing off against each other, and that's when Dennis and Dee forge an unholy alliance and actually work together. Dennis essentially carries around a black hole where his heart should be, and while Dee often appears to be a voice of reason, time and again she's proven to have a real dark side when she's pushed to extremes. Are they the brother and sister duo you'd most like to be friends with? Probably not. But do they make for uniquely entertaining television? Absolutely.
2. David and Alexis Rose - Schitt's Creek
No siblings have as satisfying a shared character arc as David (Dan Levy) and Alexis Rose (Annie Murphy) on "Schitt's Creek." The pampered but emotionally neglected children of an ultra-wealthy family, they experience an abrupt awakening when the Roses are stripped of their financial assets, forcing them to move to the small town of Schitt's Creek that Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy) purchased as a gag gift for David years earlier.
While they begin the series in open hostility with one another — stuck in closer quarters than they've probably ever been in their entire lives, sharing a dingy motel room — there's a shared history between the two that informs their relationship even when they can't stop bickering. As both characters evolve in endlessly interesting ways, their bond deepens, even if they would never admit it. The fact that Alexis ends up walking David down the aisle (albeit in a white gown, without considering the implications) at his wedding just shows how far they've come together.
1. Bart and Lisa - The Simpsons
Who doesn't love these two yellow siblings, trapped forever in elementary school until "The Simpsons" eventually goes off the air? These two couldn't be more different from one another. Bart is an agent of chaos, a classic underachiever, and a born troublemaker, while Lisa is thoughtful, socially conscious, and precocious to a sometimes annoying degree. (They also have a little sister, Maggie, but considering the fact that she's a baby and famously doesn't speak, she doesn't have the same on-screen relationship that her two older siblings share.)
Although Bart and Lisa often irritate each other, there are also times when they come through for each other in a big way. Look no further than "Lisa's First Word," where we learn that the first time Lisa ever spoke as a baby was to say Bart's name. There's a deep love there that comes through even when they're irritating each other to the ends of the earth and back. Their antagonism may be fun, but "The Simpsons" is often at its best when they're working together, like when Bart sacrifices his coveted Steve Allen pog so that he can finance a Bleeding Gums album for Lisa.