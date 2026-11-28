Batman, famously, does not have any superpowers. He's got gadgets and he's rich, but he can't fly. Children in 1960s Britain apparently thought otherwise, however, as the star of the '66 "Batman" TV show had to step in and tell these kids to stop jumping off roofs.

"In England, kids started jumping out of windows," the show's creator, William Dozier, recalled in "The Official Batman Batbook" (via Heroes & Icons). "They thought Batman could fly. They thought the cape was wings." This roof-jumping trend was serious enough that Batman and Robin themselves, Adam West and Burt Ward, filmed a PSA that aired before the show.

"Robin and I want all you youngsters to understand we have no wings, and no superhuman powers, and we can not fly," West's Batman told viewers (via To the Batpoles). Ward added: "And listen, kids, if either of us tried to fly, or jump off a high place, we would be badly hurt. So for gosh sakes, don't ever try it. Holy broken bones!"

Luckily, American children — perhaps because they were more familiar with Batman's abilities — didn't need to be reminded not to leap off a roof. "Thank heaven it never started in this country," Dozier said. Of course, the '60s "Batman" show only existed because ABC couldn't get the rights to Dick Tracy or Superman. A series about the pulp detective probably wouldn't have inspired any roof-jumping; Superman, on the other hand ...