Adam West's Batman Series Inspired A Dangerous Trend Among British Children
Batman, famously, does not have any superpowers. He's got gadgets and he's rich, but he can't fly. Children in 1960s Britain apparently thought otherwise, however, as the star of the '66 "Batman" TV show had to step in and tell these kids to stop jumping off roofs.
"In England, kids started jumping out of windows," the show's creator, William Dozier, recalled in "The Official Batman Batbook" (via Heroes & Icons). "They thought Batman could fly. They thought the cape was wings." This roof-jumping trend was serious enough that Batman and Robin themselves, Adam West and Burt Ward, filmed a PSA that aired before the show.
"Robin and I want all you youngsters to understand we have no wings, and no superhuman powers, and we can not fly," West's Batman told viewers (via To the Batpoles). Ward added: "And listen, kids, if either of us tried to fly, or jump off a high place, we would be badly hurt. So for gosh sakes, don't ever try it. Holy broken bones!"
Luckily, American children — perhaps because they were more familiar with Batman's abilities — didn't need to be reminded not to leap off a roof. "Thank heaven it never started in this country," Dozier said. Of course, the '60s "Batman" show only existed because ABC couldn't get the rights to Dick Tracy or Superman. A series about the pulp detective probably wouldn't have inspired any roof-jumping; Superman, on the other hand ...
Superman also had to caution children not to try to fly
While Batman cannot fly, Superman can. A decade before "Batman" was inspiring British children to take to the skies, the star of "The Adventures of Superman" was warning viewers not to emulate him.
"I can't really fly in private life," joked George Reeves, who played the titular superhero for six seasons of the '50s series. Speaking to the Spokane Chronicle (via MeTV), the actor said, "My only flying is on television, and I advise boys and girls not to try it. Too risky." Though he couldn't fly, Reeves did his own stunts on the series, which ran in syndication from 1952 to 1958. "I like judo, and it keeps me fit," Reeves said. "And I need to keep fit for the role of Superman. I never use a double."
Interestingly, Superman couldn't always fly. In his earliest comic book appearances, starting with "Action Comics" #1 in 1938, the Man of Steel could only leap vast distances. (Although, notably, artist Leo Nowak once accidentally made him fly in a comic book story, and the "Adventures of Superman" radio show famously began "Up in the sky ...") Superman wasn't properly shown flying, however, until the Fleischer cartoons series, and that was only because sustained flight was much easier to animate than a bunch of jumps. The many Superman animated series that followed were no doubt grateful for the change.