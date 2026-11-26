National Dog Show 2026: Did One Of The New Breeds Win Best In Show?
Turkey may be man's favorite Thanksgiving food, but it'll never be man's best friend, as we were reminded during Thursday's two-hour broadcast of the 2026 National Dog Show.
The annual event traditionally airs immediately following the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, but because that was postponed due to hazardous weather, the National Dog Show became NBC's first major televised event of the holiday.
The competition has seen an eclectic mix of winners in recent years. Last year's Best in Show was awarded to a Belgian Sheepdog named Soleil, who was preceded in by a Pug named Vito in 2024, a Sealyham Terrier named Stache in 2023, and a Scottish Deerhound named Claire in 2022. In fact, Claire was a repeat winner, having also taken home the title in 2021. Still, there was no obvious pattern with which to predict this year's champ, making it any dog's game.
More than 2,000 dogs competed in this year's show, which introduced three new breeds into the mix — the Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka, the Teddy Roosevelt Terrier, and the Basset Fauve de Bretagne — joining the 217 existing breeds.
Not exciting enough for you? The 2026 National Dog Show marked the 25th consecutive year that it has aired on NBC. John O'Hurley and David Frei once again returned to host the festivities, while Mary Carillo was behind the scenes interviewing the dogs (and their handlers).
Rocker the Black and Tan Coonhound wins 2026 National Dog Show
Dogs in this year's show were divided into seven groups — Sporting, Hound, Working, Terrier, Toy, Non-Sporting, and Herding. Reserve Best in Show, the runner-up of the competition, was revealed to be Kissy, a Lhasa Apso from Lakeland, Florida.
And now for the main event: Best. In. Show. This year's top dog turned out to be Rocker, a Black and Tan Coonhound from Bedford, Iowa! Check the winner out in all his glory above.
"He has a wonderful temperament," his handler Mandy Clevenger said after his big win. "He's a beautiful dog." And he's a winner, baby!
What are your thoughts on this year's Best in Show winner, and the 2026 National Dog Show in general? Did it make up for NBC's lack of a new Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade? Drop a comment with your full review below.