Turkey may be man's favorite Thanksgiving food, but it'll never be man's best friend, as we were reminded during Thursday's two-hour broadcast of the 2026 National Dog Show.

The annual event traditionally airs immediately following the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, but because that was postponed due to hazardous weather, the National Dog Show became NBC's first major televised event of the holiday.

The competition has seen an eclectic mix of winners in recent years. Last year's Best in Show was awarded to a Belgian Sheepdog named Soleil, who was preceded in by a Pug named Vito in 2024, a Sealyham Terrier named Stache in 2023, and a Scottish Deerhound named Claire in 2022. In fact, Claire was a repeat winner, having also taken home the title in 2021. Still, there was no obvious pattern with which to predict this year's champ, making it any dog's game.

More than 2,000 dogs competed in this year's show, which introduced three new breeds into the mix — the Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka, the Teddy Roosevelt Terrier, and the Basset Fauve de Bretagne — joining the 217 existing breeds.

Not exciting enough for you? The 2026 National Dog Show marked the 25th consecutive year that it has aired on NBC. John O'Hurley and David Frei once again returned to host the festivities, while Mary Carillo was behind the scenes interviewing the dogs (and their handlers).