The 1990s gave audiences some of the best sitcoms ever made. This was the decade that shifted situational comedy away from the comforting, lesson-teaching programs families watched together over dinner in the 1980s into something more groundbreaking. But as funny as 1990s television was, it's important to remember that some of those sitcoms simply don't hold up anymore.

In the '80s, funny shows like "Family Matters" and "Full House" featured a great deal of wholesome content that taught us life lessons. But with the end of the millennium nearing, the state of television bean to change, and sitcoms could simply be shows "about nothing" (as "Seinfeld" came to be known). This allowed for unapologetic, often raunchy series that still find current audiences through streaming platforms. But despite the popularity, and the nostalgia, that shift in tone does not always hold up today.

With that in mind, here is an unranked list of five beloved sitcoms from the decade that don't hold up anymore. While these entries are not shows audiences should necessarily avoid, they are ones that should be remembered, for better or worse, as products of their time.